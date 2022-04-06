Jack Conan identifies mistake Leinster have been guilty of in recent years

Jack Conan believes Leinster were guilty of playing the same brand of rugby against every opposition in recent years, a mistake he insists they won’t make again.

Leinster have won four consecutive league titles, but their record in the Heineken Champions Cup hasn’t been so good, as they were last crowned as European champions back in 2018.

Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle knocked Leinster out at the semi-final stage last year, while Saracens ended their European campaigns in both 2020 and 2019, as the Irish province lost the physical battle on all three occasions.

Conan was speaking at a press conference ahead of Leinster’s encounter with Connacht on Friday and stressed that his side have taken their learnings from losses in recent years.

Jack Conan on Leinster’s mistake in past campaigns.

“I think firstly it’s about taking the lessons of why we weren’t successful in those games,” Conan said.

“Not every team we can play the same brand of rugby against and we were probably guilty of that in the past, trying to play the same rugby no matter who we played against.

“[The losses against] Saracens and La Rochelle were similar in some ways because they were such big packs and we’ve learnt that you’ve got to keep teams like that at arms length.

“You’ve got to exit better, you’ve got to keep them away from your 22, because once they get in there they’re such big men and so physical. It’s hard to stop them when they get a rumble.

“Look, we’ve taken the learnings every time but it’s not as easy as just going out there and implementing it. Obviously these are the best teams in Europe and it’s always a massive challenge.”

A two-legged encounter with Connacht awaits.

While Leinster may be ready to implement their altered game plan against bigger and more physical sides, they are unlikely to do so this weekend when they come up against a similarly attack-minded team in Connacht.

Connacht will play in the knock-out stages of the Champions Cup for the first time on Friday, and they have a big task at hand in facing four-time European champions Leinster.

The Champions Cup will feature two-legged encounters for the first time in the competition’s history this weekend, as Connacht play hosts in Galway before travelling to Dublin to face Leinster the following Friday.

The Galway Sportsground is usually a tough place to go for away teams, although Leinster had plenty of success when they beat Connacht at the grounds by 37 points just a couple of weeks ago, albeit the home side picked up an early red card.

