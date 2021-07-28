Jack Conan backs ‘complete freak’ Lions teammate to impress in second test

Jack Conan has backed Tom Curry to impress in the British and Irish Lions’ second test against the Springboks, labelling the Englishman as an “complete freak”.

Curry will start in his second consecutive test for the Lions, and while the England flanker was energetic against South Africa last weekend, he was arguably too eager as he gave away a couple of penalties early on.

Ireland and Lions number eight Jack Conan was speaking to RugbyPass ahead of the second test and heaped praise on the Englishman for his work-rate.

#ICYMI TEAM NEWS 🦁 Here is our #LionsRugby team for the Second #CastleLionsSeries Test Match v @Springboks 💪 Read more below 👇#BoksvLions — British & Irish Lions (@lionsofficial) July 28, 2021

‘He’s 100 miles an hour in everything he does.’

“Tom is a complete freak. His work rate and energy around the park, he is the lad who leads the team,” Conan said.

“He is excited to go again and have another big performance at the weekend. He’s 100 miles an hour in everything he does and he has an incredible engine.

“I’m shocked about his ‘repeatability’, that ability to get up and keep on going and keep on leading the line and putting in great defensive shots, and then he’s obviously very smart on the ball as well.

“He’s a joy to play with and be on the same side as because you know what you’re going to get with him every time and you know that his work rate is going to be the highest on the pitch.”

Lions back row primed and ready for second test.

While Curry’s discipline wasn’t exactly exemplary in the first test, the Lions back row functioned well as a unit in the first test and were ultimately crucial in securing the victory for the tourists.

Conan was the Lions’ best attacking player last weekend, having made 48 metres from 12 carries, which kept the South African defenders on the back foot all evening.

Courtney Lawes was also exemplary and was arguably the Lions’ best player overall, having made eight carries and nine tackles in a fantastic all-round performance from the England international.

The Lions also have plenty of firepower in their back row stocks to come off the bench, as Tadhg Beirne and Taulupe Faletau have both been named in the replacements.

