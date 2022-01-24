Jack Carty relishing Champions Cup knock out encounter with Leinster

Jack Carty is relishing Connacht’s upcoming two-legged encounter with Leinster in the Heineken Champions Cup.

Connacht qualified for the knock out stages of the Champions Cup for the first time despite losing to Stade Francais on Sunday, but that loss has seen them landed with a tough fixture in the round of 16.

Andy Friend’s side will have to beat provincial rivals and four-time European champions Leinster if they hope to progress to the Champions Cup quarter-finals, in is what arguably the toughest possible fixture Connacht could have got.

Carty was positive about Connacht’s match-up with Leinster however, telling the Irish Independent that the fixture is exactly what teams want in a European knock out match.

Jack Carty on Connacht’s upcoming meeting with Leinster.

“We need to learn from this over two legs because every point will matter. Leinster, that is what you want; big games and the best teams if you want to progress,” Carty said.

“They’re the games you want to play in, no tougher task and we can take confidence from how we can play. We did well in the RDS albeit there was a heavy defeat in the end.

“Why not? Look how we played in the RDS. We finished with a heavy defeat but showed what we could do with the manner that we played in the first-half.

“They know how we play, we know how they play. You need to play the bigger and better teams who have been there before and that’s where we want to be.”

CONFIRMED: We will face @leinsterrugby in the last 16 of the #HeinekenChampionsCup 👊 First leg (H): Weekend of April 8-10

Second leg (A): Weekend of April 15-17 pic.twitter.com/zwlUdTtUc9 — Connacht Rugby (@connachtrugby) January 23, 2022

There is a Six Nations to be played in the meantime.

Although excitement is already building for the Champions Cup round of 16, it won’t be happening any time soon, as the first leg of those fixtures will take place on the weekend of April 8th.

Clubs will turn their attentions to their their domestic competitions, while on the international front there is the small matter of the Six Nations.

Carty looks set to be involved in his first Six Nations in three years, having been named in Ireland’s 37-man squad, and will likely be named on the bench for his country’s opening match against Wales.

The Connacht fly-half has been in excellent form recently, and a few good performances for Ireland will surely help Carty to enhance his reputation and establish himself as an international-quality player.

