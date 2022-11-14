Italy’s rise in the World Rugby Rankings continues after Australia win

Italy have continued climbing up the World Rugby Rankings after they claimed an unlikely victory against Australia.

Just two weeks ago Italy were languishing in 14th place in the rankings, although the Azzurri have found themselves in 11th place after consecutive victories against Samoa and Australia.

Although beating Samoa wasn’t exactly an upset, the manner of victory was a surprise as Italy won 49-17, while Kieran Crowley’s side were given little hope of beating Australia for the first time.

Italy did exactly that however, as two tries from Ange Capuozzo sent the Azzurri on their way to a famous victory in Florence.

Wales bounce back after All Blacks humbling.

Argentina arrived in Cardiff on the crest of a wave after beating England in London, although Los Pumas were unable to make it back to back wins on their European tour as Wales came out on top at the Principality Stadium.

Wales have risen two place in the rankings as a result, as they leapfrog Scotland and Australia to take seventh place, while Argentina remain unchanged in sixth despite their defeat.

Further down the rankings, Samoa have risen from 14th to 12th place after they narrowly beat Georgia in Tbilisi, overtaking their opponents and Fiji in the process.

Fiji did not lose any ranking points for their 35-17 loss to Ireland in Dublin, although the success of Italy and Samoa means that the Pacific Island nation has dropped two places to 13th.

Uruguay notched a notable win against Romania in Bucharest to rise from 18th place to 16th, while the defeat has sent the Romanians from 17th to 20th place.

Check out the top 20 in the World Rugby Rankings below.

1. Ireland (N/C) – 90.63

2. France (N/C) – 90.01

3. New Zealand (N/C) – 89.15

4. South Africa (N/C) – 87.81

5. England (N/C) – 84.45

6. Argentina (N/C) – 82.04

7. Wales (+2) – 81.26

8. Australia (-1) – 80.64

9. Scotland (-1) – 80.23

10. Japan (N/C) – 77.39

11. Italy (+1) – 76.15

12. Samoa (+2) – 75.65

13. Fiji (-2) – 74.84

14. Georgia (-1) – 73.19

15. Tonga (N/C) – 70.13

16. Uruguay (+2) – 67.32

17. Spain (-1) – 67.17

18. USA (+2) – 65.98

19. Portugal (N/C) – 65.53

20. Romania (-3) – 65.17

Read More About: italy rugby, world rugby rankings