Italy boss Kieran Crowley labels All Blacks fans as ‘arrogant’

Italy head coach Kieran Crowley has labelled All Blacks supporters as “arrogant”, saying that they don’t pay attention to rugby in other parts of the world.

The All Blacks remain as one of the top sides in international rugby, and likely always will be, although they certainly aren’t at their best at the present moment and sit in third place in the World Rugby Rankings.

Nevertheless, New Zealand fans will always expect the best from the All Blacks and aren’t exactly tolerant of losses, as evidenced by the reaction to defeats at the hands of Ireland and France last year.

Italy boss Crowley was speaking to New Zealand publication 1News and claimed that All Blacks fans pay little attention to rugby outside of their home country and that France are favourites to win next year’s Rugby World Cup.

Kieran Crowley on All Blacks fans.

“They’re favourites, they’ll win it. I think France are the favourites, I think Ireland are close behind them and then you’re looking at South Africa and New Zealand,” Crowley said.

“One thing I’ve found since I’ve left New Zealand, and I don’t want this to be taken the wrong way, but New Zealanders are arrogant. New Zealanders are arrogant to the rest of the world as far as the rugby side of things goes.

“There are some outstanding players in every team throughout the world but you ask New Zealanders and they wouldn’t know three quarters of the names of the French players at the moment.

“If I was picking a world team at the moment, half the French team would be in it.”

The Italy boss won 35 caps for New Zealand.

Crowley is well positioned to make comments about rugby in New Zealand, having won 35 caps for the All Blacks over an eight-year long international career.

The 60-year-old also has experience coaching in New Zealand, having taken charge of Taranaki in the National Provincial Championship for several years, while he also spent a year in charge of his country’s U19s team.

The New Zealander then took over as Canada’s head coach in 2008 and remained in the position until 2016, when he came to Italy to take charge of Benetton Treviso.

Crowley oversaw his first game in charge of Italy last November, but the Azzurri look to have significantly improved already since then, having claimed their first Six Nations victory since 2015 at the weekend.

