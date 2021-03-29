Italy international Ian McKinley announces second retirement from rugby

Irish-born Italy international Ian McKinley has announced his second retirement from rugby at the age of 31.

McKinley originally retired when he was just 21 years old after sustaining an eye injury while playing with Leinster, which resulted in him losing sight in his left eye.

The former Ireland Under-20 international moved to Udine in Italy to coach rugby, before he started playing again thanks to rugby goggles that protected his eyes.

The Dubliner made a remarkable rise through the Italian rugby system, which saw him play for amateur team Leonorso Udine, then professional outfit Viadana in the Italian Top 10, before playing with both Zebre and Benetton Rugby in the Pro14, which ultimately led to him getting capped by the Italian national team.

McKinley took to Twitter and Instagram to announce his retirement, thanking all those who helped to make his career a possibility.

“Today, aged 31, I officially announce my second retirement from playing rugby at all levels of the game. My professional career has been unconventional.

“Ten years ago, I was forced aged 21 to announce my retirement from Leinster and Ireland U20s, when my left eyeball was perforated and my retina detached, following a rugby injury. It was very hard to accept this decision.

“I moved to Udine in Italy to coach rugby. After three years an opportunity arose to become the first player in the world to use Rugby Goggles and play with protection for my good eye. This return led to a global campaign seeking access to play at the highest levels of rugby, albeit as a visually impaired, professional out-half.

“By helping to bring into law the worldwide use of Rugby Goggles, it has been an incredible joy to see thousands of other visually impaired players enabled to play rugby. This will always give me an enormous sense of achievement and pride.

“Following the Barbarians, Pro14, Champions Cup, Six Nations and International campaigns, today I get to finish my playing career again, but happily this time on my own terms.

“I want to sincerely thank all the teams, coaches and staff from school to international level that I have been a part of. I am deeply indebted to teams in Ireland such as St Columba’s College, UCD, St Mary’s College, Leinster Rugby and Ireland underage teams who nurtured and developed my early career.

“I am also particularly grateful to those in Italy who gave me a second chance – Leonorso, Viadana, Zebre, Benetton and of course the Italian national team.

“I also want to thank the rugby community in Ireland and Italy especially, who have been incredibly supportive in my playing journey from beginning to end. And to the teammates who have become friends for life.

“But mostly I’d like to thank my amazing wife, family and friends who have lifted me up in my darkest days and have supported me unconditionally throughout my playing career. I look forward to what the future holds.”

