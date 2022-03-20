Italy boss reveals ‘adversity’ in week leading up to famous win against Wales

Italy head coach Kieran Crowley revealed that players in his squad had to deal with a bout of sickness in the week leading up to their victory against Wales.

The Azzurri ended their 36-match losing streak in the Six Nations with a thrilling win against Wales at the Principality Stadium, with Italy full back Ange Capuozzo creating a magical try to win the game at the death.

While Italy have finished bottom of the Six Nations table, the win clearly meant a huge amount to the squad, who showed exactly what they bring to the championship yesterday.

Crowley was speaking in a TV interview after Italy’s win in Cardiff and revealed that some of his players were actually ill in the week of the match, which made the win all the more remarkable.

Italy boss Kieran Crowley praises his players for overcoming the odds.

“I’m just really proud. There was a bit of adversity during the week, we had a bit of sickness in the camp,” Crowley revealed.

“They were out on their feet for the last 30 minutes but they just dug in and the positive [aspect] about it was they kept playing and kept believing. The defence was outstanding and they stuck at it.

“Now everyone won’t be able to say we’ve lost 36 in a row or whatever, so we’re happy about that.”

The moment Italy have been waiting 7⃣ years for 🙌#GuinnessSixNations | #WALvITA pic.twitter.com/7BLiA9EI1Z — Guinness Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) March 19, 2022

Plenty of emotions were on show.

It was an emotional day for all involved with the Italian set-up, and even though Crowley only oversaw his first game in charge of the Azzurri in November, he was well aware of the significance of the victory.

Italy have a young team who have showed plenty of promise in flashes in recent months and Saturday was finally a clear sign that they are moving in the right direction.

“There was [a tear in my eye] up there because there was a lot of emotion. Marius Goosen, our defence coach, six years he’s been [in the job]. He hadn’t won a Six Nations game and now he’s won one,” Crowley said.

“So there is a lot of emotion and you’d think we’d won the World Cup but they’ve got to enjoy this. They’re a young crew and they’ve got to learn how to win and they’ve done that today.”

