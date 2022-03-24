Israel Folau confirms intention to play for Tonga

Israel Folau has confirmed his intention to play for Tonga after the changes World Rugby made to the international eligibility rules.

International rugby players can now change their national allegiance, provided that they have not played for their former country for at least three years and have a close familial connection to the nation they now wish to represent.

That opened the door to Folau, and many others, to play for Tonga, as the former Wallabies full-back hasn’t played for Australia since 2018 after his contract with Rugby Australia was torn up after he posted messages that were deemed to be homophobic on social media.

Israel Folau on getting the chance to play for Tonga.

Folau, who is currently playing his rugby with the Shining Arcs in Japan Rugby League One, was speaking to the AFP News Agency about his desire to play international rugby again.

“Representing your heritage and where you’re from, representing your parents is something that is quite close to not only myself but to many other Polynesians,” Folau said.

“It would be a huge honour if I got the opportunity. We’ll see if that opportunity comes about but I’d love to put the Tongan jersey on and represent Tonga.”

Israel Folau scored this crucial try in Shining Arcs’ 23-24 win over Kobe Steelers. #OneLeague pic.twitter.com/8mG52CuM8C — Jared Wright (@jaredwright17) January 8, 2022

The former Wallaby is one of many who could switch country.

Folau is just one of many players with Polynesian heritage who can switch their national allegiance, with the likes of former All Blacks Charles Piutau and George Moala also now eligible to represent Tonga.

Samoa could also benefit massively, as the likes of Lima Sopoaga and Julian Savea can now pull on a blue jersey instead of black, while Fiji could welcome the likes of former England international Nathan Hughes.

The changes are just another reason to be excited about next year’s Rugby World Cup, as the Pacific Island nations could put out teams packed with some superb talent that used to play for tier one nations.

