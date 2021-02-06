Israel Folau ‘bombarded with gay porn’ from Dragons teammate

Israel Folau was “bombarded with gay pornography” in the Catalan Dragons’ WhatsApp group when he first joined the club, according to a rugby league coach.

The former Wallaby was sacked by Rugby Australia in May 2019, after sharing a number of social media posts that were deemed to be homophobic, ending his career with Australia and the New South Wales Waratahs.

Folau then returned to rugby league with the French Super League side in January 2020 following the conclusion of a legal case against his former employers in Rugby Australia.

Upon joining the Dragons’ WhatsApp group, former Australian rugby league international James Maloney shared some explicit material, rugby league coach Andrew Webster revealed on Sydney sports radio station SEN 1170.

“When [Folau] first joined Catalans, he joined the players’ WhatsApp group, and Jimmy Maloney, God love him, couldn’t help himself and started bombarding him with gay pornography,” Webster told SEN 1170 host Matthey Johns.

Return to the NRL now off the table

Folau had been linked with a move away from the French club back to the NRL with the St. George Illawarra Dragons, however the New South Wales club confirmed they are no longer in pursuit of the ex-Wallaby.

The club released a short statement on Wednesday confirming they were no longer looking to sign Folau.

St George Illawarra have provided the following update in relation to Israel Folau #redv — St George Illawarra Dragons (@NRL_Dragons) February 3, 2021

“While the Dragons did enquire about signing Folau, the club can confirm that such discussions have now ceased. The Dragons will make no further comment,” the statement read.

The potential move had caused a considerable amount of controversy among fans and former players in the NRL, causing the Dragons to end their pursuit of Folau.

Ian Roberts, the first openly gay rugby league player, was one of the most vocal opponents to the move, telling the Sydney Morning Herald that he couldn’t understand why the club would want to sign Folau.

“At what point did someone at the Dragons think it would be a good idea to invite this s**tstorm into their club?

“And that’s what it will be. You are welcoming this hurricane of offal. I would’ve thought the board and the coach could look at their position in rugby league, because this is about more than winning or losing.

“It’s about the actual fabric of the game. Who thought this was a good idea? It’s mind-blowing,” Roberts said.

Folau is currently contracted to the Catalan Dragons until the end of 2021.

Read More About: Catalan Dragons, israel folau, nrl, super league