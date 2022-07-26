Isaac Boss predicts which All Blacks role Joe Schmidt will end up in

Isaac Boss has predicted that Joe Schmidt will soon become either the All Blacks’ attack or backs coach following the departure of Brad Mooar.

Schmidt has now started as an All Blacks selector, as was planned, although he also has an additional responsibility as an “analyst/strategist” and will be working closely with head coach Ian Foster behind the scenes.

Forwards coach John Plumtree and backs coach Brad Mooar have both been relieved of their duties after the series loss to Ireland, but while Plumtree has been replaced by Jason Ryan, a replacement hasn’t been brought in for Mooar.

Former Ireland scrum-half Isaac Boss was speaking on Sky Sport NZ’s The Breakdown and predicted that Schmidt will eventually fully take over from Mooar.

Isaac Boss on Joe Schmidt.

“It’s interesting they said his role has changed a little bit. The players liked the only week they had with him before that Irish test that they won,” Boss said.

“He’s changed to be an analyst and that tells me he’s going to be attack coach. If you’re going to be an attack coach you need to be able to direct your backs to where you want them to set up the next phase, where you want them to attack.

“Joe Schmidt’s always been a very, very good attack coach, a very good backs coach and I think that’s where his strength was as a head coach.

“Fozzie [Ian Foster] says he’s doing it temporarily. I think when [Schmidt] comes back into the mould fully, he’ll probably take over that role.

“There’s a lot of other names floating around that might be that backs person but my experience with Joe is that’s where he’s really been strong and that’s how he leads the team’s attack.”

🗞 UPDATE | Jason Ryan joins the All Blacks coaching team ahead of the Lipovitan-D Rugby Championship. John Plumtree and Brad Mooar have left the All Blacks coaching team. Thank you John and Brad for your massive contribution to the All Blacks. pic.twitter.com/3CkWWaeT9n — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) July 24, 2022

New Zealand have been left searching for answers.

The All Blacks will need to improve quickly if they hope to have any success in South Africa, where they will play two games against the Springboks in the opening rounds of the Rugby Championship.

Schmidt will not travel to South Africa with the team, although he will now be playing a bigger role with the All Blacks, having previously worked with them in the week of the first Ireland test, after several coaches had to isolate due to Covid-19.

Boss is very familiar with Schmidt, having played under him for both Leinster and Ireland, and he appears confident that the former Ireland head coach would have a positive impact in a bigger role with the All Blacks.

Foster will look after the backs for the time being, although that may change once they return home from South Africa.

