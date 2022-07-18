Isa Nacewa reveals where Johnny Sexton ranks All Blacks series victory

‘This was way bigger than Chicago.’

Isa Nacewa has revealed that Johnny Sexton regards Saturday’s triumph against the All Blacks in Wellington as more significant than any of Ireland’s previous wins against New Zealand.

Sexton has had quite a bit of success against the All Blacks in recent years, as he has now beaten them five times with Ireland, and notched one win against them with the British and Irish Lions.

Ireland’s first win against the All Blacks came in 2016 at Soldier Field in Chicago, and although the first time tends to be the most special, Sexton doesn’t rank that breakthrough victory against New Zealand at number one.

New Zealand-born Leinster legend Isa Nacewa was speaking on Sky Sport NZ’s The Breakdown and explained just how much Ireland’s series win against the All Blacks meant to Sexton and his team mates.

Isa Nacewa on Johnny Sexton’s triumphs against the All Blacks.

“I talked to Johnny Sexton last night and he was saying that this was way bigger than Chicago,” Nacewa revealed.

“They came down here, I caught up with him before the first test, and they had the mindset of winning the series. To be there, with that mindset, started a long time ago.

“They came down here with confidence, they came down here to breed players, but they said that performance last night was better than all the previous.”

Johnny Sexton still has some time left to reach new heights.

A series victory against the All Blacks will go down as one of Sexton’s greatest achievements, although the Leinster and Ireland captain still has some time left to add to his medal collection.

For Leinster, Sexton has won four Champions Cups, six league titles and one Challenge Cup, many of which he won alongside Nacewa.

In Ireland colours, Sexton has won three Six Nations and has claimed test series victories against New Zealand, Australia and Argentina, although he has never gone beyond a quarter-final at the Rugby World Cup.

The World Cup will now be the priority for Sexton, after which he will retire, and after Ireland’s successful tour of New Zealand there is reason to believe they will go further than any Irish team has gone before at the showpiece tournament.

