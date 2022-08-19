Isa Nacewa labels Joe Schmidt appointment as ‘masterstroke’ from All Blacks

Isa Nacewa has labelled Joe Schmidt’s appointment as an All Blacks assistant coach as a masterstroke on Ian Foster’s behalf.

Schmidt had already been working as a selector and opposition analyst for the All Blacks this year, although he will now assume a full-time role with the team where he will presumably work primarily on attack.

The All Blacks relieved some of the pressure on themselves with victory against the Springboks in Johannesburg, although their recent winning record still leaves plenty to be desired, having lost five of their last seven matches.

Leinster great Isa Nacewa was speaking to Newstalk ZB about Schmidt’s appointment and couldn’t speak more highly of his former head coach.

“The win in South Africa played a part in Fozzie being reinstated; but to me the masterstroke was the appointment of Joe Schmidt,” Nacewa said.

“I am a big Joe Schmidt fan. This is a coach that knows what he wants, knows how to lift players to the level and will take the responsibility on his shoulders to get them there.

“He won’t say ‘Hey, I haven’t got the players’, he’ll go ‘These players are good enough, give them to me, I’ll make a difference’ and that is the masterstroke in what Fozzie has done; I believe that will get the All Blacks to a new level.”

News update ahead of the series with Argentina. pic.twitter.com/5zZZTnnUNN — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) August 17, 2022

The two enjoyed plenty of success together at Leinster.

Nacewa and Schmidt spent three seasons together at Leinster, during which time the province won two Heineken Cups, one Pro12 title and one Challenge cup.

Schmidt left his head coach role to take charge of Ireland for the next six years, although Nacewa was clearly impressed with his fellow New Zealander in their relatively short time together.

Leinster’s attack was exceptional during those three seasons, and the All Blacks will be hoping Schmidt can work his magic again on an attacking structure that his struggled to fire at times this year.

