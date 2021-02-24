 Close sidebar

Irish rugby legends pay tribute to the late Gary Halpin

by Eoin Harte
Halpin

Some of the biggest names in Irish rugby have paid tribute to former Ireland and Leinster player Gary Halpin, who has died at the age of 55.

The talented prop won 11 caps for Ireland between 1990 and 1995 and famously scored a try against New Zealand in a pool stage match the 1995 Rugby World Cup.

Halpin played for both London Irish and Harlequins in the English Premiership, before returning to Ireland full-time to play for Leinster.

“Really sad waking up to the news of Gary Halpin’s passing. What a character he was. A hilarious story teller & the life and soul of any team he was part of. Thoughts are with his family,” Brian O’Driscoll wrote on Instagram.

“Very sad news to hear this morning of the passing suddenly of Gary Halpin. What a lovely man he was and a wonderful character. Sincere condolences to all his family and friends. R.I.P,” Alan Quinlan tweeted.

“Gary Halpin RIP. One of my favourite players when I was a kid. You need to be a bit mental to give the All Blacks the finger after scoring a try. Ballsy,” Jerry Flannery wrote.

