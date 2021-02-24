Irish rugby legends pay tribute to the late Gary Halpin

Share and Enjoy !

Some of the biggest names in Irish rugby have paid tribute to former Ireland and Leinster player Gary Halpin, who has died at the age of 55.

The talented prop won 11 caps for Ireland between 1990 and 1995 and famously scored a try against New Zealand in a pool stage match the 1995 Rugby World Cup.

Halpin played for both London Irish and Harlequins in the English Premiership, before returning to Ireland full-time to play for Leinster.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brian O’Driscoll (@brianodriscoll)

“Really sad waking up to the news of Gary Halpin’s passing. What a character he was. A hilarious story teller & the life and soul of any team he was part of. Thoughts are with his family,” Brian O’Driscoll wrote on Instagram.

Everyone at Irish Rugby is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former Ireland international Gary Halpin. Gary won 11 Test caps, representing Ireland at the 1991 and 1995 Rugby World Cups. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and former team-mates at this sad time. pic.twitter.com/vE6HkVLW7x — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) February 24, 2021

“Very sad news to hear this morning of the passing suddenly of Gary Halpin. What a lovely man he was and a wonderful character. Sincere condolences to all his family and friends. R.I.P,” Alan Quinlan tweeted.

Very sad news to hear this morning of the passing suddenly of Gary Halpin. What a lovely man he was and a wonderful character. Sincere condolences to all his family and friends. R.I.P. — Alan Quinlan (@AlanQuinlan1) February 24, 2021

London Irish has learned with regret of the death of its former player & friend Gary Halpin. Gary joined London Irish in 1991 & over the following seven years made 122 appearances. He was an inspirational leader & the Club’s first captain of the professional era. RIP Gary 💚 pic.twitter.com/1CNKizT8KD — London Irish (@londonirish) February 24, 2021

“Gary Halpin RIP. One of my favourite players when I was a kid. You need to be a bit mental to give the All Blacks the finger after scoring a try. Ballsy,” Jerry Flannery wrote.

Gary Halpin RIP. One of my favourite players when I was a kid. You need to be a bit mental to give the @AllBlacks the finger after scoring a try. Ballsy pic.twitter.com/y8h0iMNL0m — Jerry Flannery (@jerryflannery) February 24, 2021

We are very sad to hear of the passing of our former prop Gary Halpin. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. Rest in peace.#COYQ pic.twitter.com/7jvpdjdOfQ — Harlequins 🃏 (@Harlequins) February 24, 2021

