Irish Rugby apologise for women’s interprovincial scandal, release findings of review

Irish Rugby release findings of review into unacceptable women’s interprovincial facilities.

IRFU CEO Phillip Browne has once again apologised for the unacceptable changing facilities at a recent women’s interprovincial match, while releasing findings of their review of the incident.

Connacht’s women’s team were forced to change in tents beside bins outside of Donnybrook stadium before their interprovincial encounter against Ulster, which understandably resulted in uproar among those involved in the sport.

The IRFU and Leinster Rugby apologised for the state of Connacht’s changing facilities soon after the game, while the sport’s administrators also promised a review of the situation.

Irish Rugby will now implement new recommendations.

The findings of that review have now been published by the IRFU, in which they have laid out a number of recommendations that will now be implemented to ensure a similar incident does not occur in the future.

“A new set of guidelines in relation to the running of the Women’s Interprovincial Championship should be prepared to ensure a minimum standard of facilities. To prevent ambiguity, this must identify the roles and responsibilities of each stakeholder, improve information sharing and reporting lines and establish a complaint escalation procedure,” the statement reads.

“Additional training and support should be provided to event and facilities management staff and volunteers.

“To empower player-voice, a dedicated female Liaison Officer should be appointed by the Provincial branches to support and assist players to deal confidentially with any issues they may have in relation to facilities with appropriate authority to address any issues that arise.”

#IrishRugby IRFU Update on Women’s Rugby Reviews: 🏉Ireland’s RWC Qualification Campaign

🏉Women In Rugby Action Plan Review

🏉Interpro Facilities Review & Findingshttps://t.co/hcLPSJDCcK — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) October 20, 2021

Philip Browne apologises.

Browne also apologised on behalf of the IRFU, taking responsibility for the unacceptable conditions the players had to endure before and after the match.

“Everyone was appalled by the conditions the players had to endure,” Browne said.

“From the moment we became aware of the issues we apologised on behalf of all involved and resolved to ensure this would not happen again, I want to strongly echo that commitment once again today.

“A significant amount of work went into the delivery of what was a highly entertaining interpro series. However, a series of errors has overshadowed the games, we all take responsibility for such failings and vow to do better by implementing the recommendations of this review.”

