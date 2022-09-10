Irish-qualified Oli Jager signs new deal with Crusaders in New Zealand

Oli Jager won’t be playing for Ireland any time soon after he signed a new contract with the Crusaders which will keep him in New Zealand until 2024.

The Irish-qualified prop first played for the Crusaders in 2017, and Jager will be remaining in Christchurch for the foreseeable future after signing a new two-year contract.

Jager has been a key player for the Crusaders in recent years and started in his side’s Super Rugby Pacific final triumph against the Blues in Auckland in June.

The 27-year-old described playing for the Crusaders as a “dream come true” after signing a new contract with the all-conquering New Zealand side.

Oli Jager on signing a new contract with the Crusaders.

“I think I’ve become more mature as a player and a person. Growing with the team has been awesome,” Jager said.

“I’ve learnt a lot from some of the older guys, Sam Whitelock, Joe Moody, all those kind of guys who have been here since I started, also the guys who have gone.

“It’s been a big learning curve but I’m just excited to get back into it and help out some of the younger boys coming through as well.

“I grew up supporting Leinster but you always knew, after watching Super Rugby, the Crusaders were something special. To just have a chance to watch the Crusaders play live would have been something.

“The fact I’ve been able to come into the team and play for them – it’s something I can’t really describe, it’s more than a dream come true, it’s really something special and close to my heart.”

Aspirations to play for the All Blacks.

Born in London to a Dutch father and an Irish mother, Jager spent much of his younger years in Kildare and went to school at Newbridge College and Blackrock College.

Jager is now eligible to play for the All Blacks however, having lived in New Zealand since 2013, and has expressed his interest in playing international rugby for his adopted country.

Despite being a regular starter for the Crusaders, he has yet to receive a call up to the All Blacks, while his understudy at Super Rugby level, Fletcher Newell, has won three caps for New Zealand this year.

While he hasn’t ruled out playing for Ireland in the future, Jager cannot do so unless he plays for one of the four provinces.

Read More About: crusaders, Oli Jager