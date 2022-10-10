Irish-qualified Oli Jager named in All Blacks XV squad to face Ireland A

Irish-qualified prop Oli Jager has been named in the All Blacks XV squad for games against Ireland A and the Barbarians in November.

Jager was born in London to an Irish mother and a Dutch father and spent many of his younger years in Kildare before travelling to New Zealand in 2013 to advance his rugby career.

The 27-year-old has lived in New Zealand ever since and has long been qualified to play for the All Blacks as a result, something which Jager has stated is a goal of his.

Although he has yet to receive a call up to the proper New Zealand squad, despite being a key player for the Crusaders in Super Rugby, his inclusion in the All Blacks XV does clearly show he is in the minds of the national team coaches.

Eligibility of players is not expected to be affected.

The All Blacks XV is a newly-created team by New Zealand Rugby and aims to serve as a pathway to international rugby for those involved.

While each country can nominate one team other than their senior national representative team to “capture” players, meaning that they would not be allowed to represent another country, it is believed that this is not the case for the All Blacks XV.

Although New Zealand Rugby have not confirmed themselves whether the All Blacks XV affects players’ eligibility, Moana Pasifika of Super Rugby Pacific have stated that Levi Aumua will still be able to play for Samoa, Fiji, Australia or New Zealand, regardless of his inclusion on this tour.

That means that Jager is expected to still be eligible for Ireland, as well as for England and the Netherlands, even if he plays for the All Blacks XV next month.

🥁 Introducing the All Blacks XV squad to take on Ireland A and @Barbarian_FC in a two-match tour of the UK in November. Follow @AllBlacksXV for all your team news and updates! pic.twitter.com/ebyFiuNFBU — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) October 10, 2022

Oli Jager is in line to face Ireland A.

While Jager’s national eligibility may not be affected by the All Blacks XV tour, he is unlikely to play for Ireland any time soon, having signed a new two-year contract with the Crusaders last month.

He will be briefly returning to Ireland next month of course with the All Blacks XV and could play against Ireland A at the RDS Arena in Dublin on Friday, November 4th.

There will also be Irish involvement in the All Blacks XV’s game against the Barbarians in London on Sunday, November 13th, as Ronan O’Gara is coaching the invitational team alongside Crusaders head coach Scott Robertson.

