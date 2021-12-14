Irish Heineken Champions Cup team of the weekend for Round One

The first round of the Heineken Champions Cup couldn’t have gone much better for the Irish provinces, as they all notched wins against European opposition.

Munster can be exceptionally pleased after coming away from Coventry with a bonus point win, with a match-day squad which featured 12 debutants, a number of whom excelled.

Ulster also upset the odds to claim an away win against Clermont Auvergne, despite the efforts of world class France winger Damian Penaud, who came up with two brilliant tries to keep his side in the game.

Connacht and Leinster both came away with big wins, as they proved to be far too strong for Stade Francais and Bath respectively, as all four of the Irish provinces put themselves in with a great chance of qualifying for the knock out stages.

☘️ 𝗙𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗣𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗗 𝗣𝗥𝗢𝗩𝗜𝗡𝗖𝗘𝗦 ☘️ From Dublin to Clermont, Galway to Coventry. The @IrishRugby sides made a phenomenal start to the 2021/22 @ChampionsCup. Which win impressed you most? 🤔#HeinekenChampionsCup pic.twitter.com/ogW8nMfQ0k — Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) December 13, 2021

Stand out performers for the four proud provinces.

There was no shortage of excellent individual performances for Munster against Wasps, as a number of academy players showed that they are more than ready for the professional game.

21-year-old hooker Scott Buckley came up with a try and was awarded the official man of the match award for his efforts, while 19-year-old Daniel Okeke was brilliant in both attack and defence.

For Ulster, John Cooney once again steered his side to victory, as he controlled the tempo of the game well and slotted a number of crucial penalty kicks.

James Hume once again showed why he has worked his way into the Ireland squad in recent times, having made a whopping 90 metres from 11 carries against Clermont.

Bath didn’t offer the greatest of opponents for Leinster at the Aviva Stadium, and the home side did seem to lose their way a little bit in the second half, but they were devastating in the opening 30 minutes of the game.

Tadhg Furlong was at his rampaging best and Hugo Keenan reminded everyone that he is much more than a safe pair of hands in the air, scoring a try of his own and creating another for James Lowe with an offload (which may have gone forward, admittedly).

Jack Carty pulled the strings for Connacht, as the talented fly-half came up with three try assists, while Alex Wootton proved that Mack Hansen isn’t the only dangerous winger knocking around in Galway.

We only select players who ply their trade for one of the Irish provinces in our team, but a special mention must go to ex-Munster fly-half JJ Hanrahan, who was a constant attacking threat for Clermont against Ulster.

Check out the Irish Heineken Champions Cup team of the week below.

15. Hugo Keenan (Leinster)

14. Andrew Conway (Munster)

13. James Hume (Ulster)

12. Stuart McCloskey (Ulster)

11. Alex Wootton (Connacht)

10. Jack Carty (Connacht)

9. John Cooney (Ulster)

8. Daniel Okeke (Munster)

7. Nick Timoney (Ulster)

6. Marcus Rea (Ulster)

5. Tadhg Beirne (Munster)

4. Ryan Baird (Leinster)

3. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster)

2. Scott Buckley (Munster)

1. Dave Kilcoyne (Munster)

Read More About: Heineken Champions Cup