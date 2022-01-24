Irish Heineken Champions Cup team of the week for round four

It was another largely positive weekend for the Irish provinces in the Heineken Champions Cup, as all four sides qualified for the last 16.

There were wins for Leinster, Ulster and Munster, while Connacht again gave up a healthy lead as they suffered a late defeat to Stade Francais.

Leinster and Munster were far too strong for Bath and Wasps, as they signed off on their Champions Cup pool stages with big wins, while Ulster just about held off a late comeback from Clermont Auvergne.

Stand out performers for the provinces.

There was no shortage of impressive performances in the Leinster team, as the four-time European champions claimed another one-sided win against Bath.

Jimmy O’Brien was of course excellent, having scored four tries against Bath, although the Leinster winger admitted himself that he didn’t have a huge amount to do for any of his tries.

Johnny Sexton was also in fine form on his first start back from injury, as he mixed up play nicely and kept the Bath defence guessing, as Leinster ran in 10 tries.

For Munster, back row duo Jack O’Donoghue and Gavin Coombes were both in fine form, as the former was relentless in defence, while the latter was acted as a battering ram in attack.

Simon Zebo will also be very pleased with how he played, having scored two tries, which saw him become Munster’s all-time top try-scorer in European competition.

Jarrad Butler was excellent at number eight in Connacht’s losing effort in Paris, while centre Tom Farrell reminded everyone of his abilities, as he came up with a try and made 75 metres from 15 carries.

Michael Lowry showed exactly why he has been called up to Ireland’s Six Nations squad as he starred against Clermont, while Rob Herring was devastating off the back of the rolling maul as he scored two crucial tries.

Check out the Irish Heineken Champions Cup team of the week below.

15. Michael Lowry (Ulster)

14. Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster)

13. Tom Farrell (Connacht)

12. Robbie Henhshaw (Leinster)

11. Simon Zebo (Munster)

10. Johnny Sexton (Leinster)

9. Caolin Blade (Connacht)

8. Jarrad Butler (Connacht)

7. Jack O’Donoghue (Munster)

6. Gavin Coombes (Munster)

5. Tadhg Beirne (Munster)

4. Jean Kleyn (Munster)

3. Marty Moore (Ulster)

2. Rob Herring (Ulster)

1. Andrew Porter (Leinster)

Read More About: Heineken Champions Cup