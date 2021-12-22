Irish Heineken Champions Cup team of the weekend for Round Two

The second round of the Heineken Champions Cup certainly didn’t go as swimmingly for the Irish provinces as the first, but there were still some impressive performances.

Leinster were the only Irish side not in action, after their game against Montpellier was cancelled, with the French side being awarded a 28-0 bonus point win. The province have indicated that they will appeal the decision, having named a match-day squad for the match.

The other three provinces were in action however, with Ulster and Munster picking up wins against Northampton Saints and Castres Olympique respectively, while Connacht suffered a narrow loss to Leicester Tigers.

Although Connacht and Munster, despite their win, will be somewhat disappointed with how their weekends went, all the provinces, even Leinster should their 28-0 “loss” stand, are well placed to qualify for the knockout stages.

Stand out performers for the provinces.

Ulster will be the happiest of the provinces with how they performed at the weekend, as a number of players put in excellent displays for the second consecutive week in the Champions Cup.

Michael Lowry was again electric at full back, while Ethan McIlroy scored a superb solo try from a long way out and looks to be well able for European club rugby at the age of 21.

In the pack, Rob Herring made a big defensive effort, while he also opened the scoring for Ulster, and Nick Timoney again showed why he has been included in Ireland squad’s in recent times with another all-round performance.

Despite winning, Munster were quite poor against Castres, as they failed to produce a similar effort which saw them past Wasps the previous weekend, despite welcoming back several senior players.

Damian de Allende was solid at centre however, as he made plenty of powerful carries as always and was unlucky to not be awarded a try, while Jack O’Donoghue had a busy evening in attack and defence.

For Connacht, John Porch proved that Mack Hansen isn’t the only Australian winger playing out west to keep an eye on, while Jack Carty was again superb, scoring a try and a late drop goal that salvaged a losing bonus point.

Conor Oliver was busy in the back row, while the departing Ultan Dillane did plenty in defence, in a brave effort from Connacht.

Check out the Irish Heineken Champions Cup team of the week below.

15. Michael Lowry (Ulster)

14. John Porch (Connacht)

13. James Hume (Ulster)

12. Damian de Allende (Munster)

11. Ethan McIlroy (Ulster)

10. Jack Carty (Connacht)

9. Kieran Marmion (Connacht)

8. Jack O’Donoghue (Munster)

7. Conor Oliver (Connacht)

6. Nick Timoney (Ulster)

5. Tadhg Beirne (Munster)

4. Ultan Dillane (Connacht)

3. Marty Moore (Ulster)

2. Rob Herring (Ulster)

1. Andrew Warwick (Ulster)

Read More About: Heineken Champions Cup