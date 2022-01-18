Irish Heineken Champions Cup team of the weekend for round three

Another weekend of Heineken Champions Cup action and another largely successful round of fixtures for the Irish provinces.

Connacht were unsuccessful in their encounter with Gallagher Premiership table toppers Leicester Tigers, thanks to a last-gasp try from Hosea Saumaki, although it was a solid performance from the westerners nonetheless.

Leinster were far too strong for a Covid-hit Montpellier side, as Leo Cullen’s men ran in 13 tries to notch their biggest-ever win in European competition.

Munster were able to just about grind out another win against Castres in difficult conditions in France, while Ulster made it three wins from three in the Champions Cup with an excellent performance against Northampton Saints.

The stand out performers for the Irish provinces.

Jack Carty was exceptional again in what was a gut-wrenching loss for Connacht, while his half-back partner Kieran Marmion also showed that he is still a very talented scrum-half despite his recent absence from the Ireland set-up.

Finlay Bealham meanwhile showed he was well capable of dealing with England and Leicester prop Ellis Genge, in another solid outing from the Australian-born Ireland international.

For Munster, Gavin Coombes was undoubtedly the stand out player, as he carried relentlessly into a powerful Castres pack and ultimately scored a late try which won the match for the southern province.

Tadhg Beirne was also excellent, as he backed up a brilliant performance against Ulster the previous week, proving himself once again to be an absolute nuisance at the breakdown for opposition sides.

There was no shortage of impressive performances from Leinster on Sunday, although it must be said that the opposition did very little to prevent the avalanche of tries the came their way.

Josh van der Flier was again excellent however, along with back row partner Jack Conan, as each man picked up two tries. Dan Sheehan also scored two tries, despite only coming on for the final 30 minutes of the one-sided encounter.

Michael Lowry and Robert Baloucoune were the star performers for Ulster, as the former scored two tries, while the latter scored one himself and helped to set up another two with a couple of great offloads.

James Hume again showed why he is so highly regarded, in a great day for the youngsters in Ulster’s squad.

Check out the Irish Heineken Champions Cup team of the week below.

15. Michael Lowry (Ulster)

14. Robert Baloucoune (Ulster)

13. James Hume (Ulster)

12. Ciarán Frawley (Leinster)

11. Jordan Larmour (Leinster)

10. Jack Carty (Connacht)

9. Kieran Marmion (Connacht)

8. Jack Conan (Leinster)

7. Josh Van der Flier (Leinster)

6. Gavin Coombes (Munster)

5. Tadhg Beirne (Munster)

4. Ross Molony (Leinster)

3. Finlay Bealham (Connacht)

2. Dan Sheehan (Leinster)

1. Andrew Porter (Leinster)

