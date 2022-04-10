Irish Heineken Champions Cup team of the weekend from the first leg of the round of 16

Leinster and Ulster will be happiest with their efforts in the latest round of the Heineken Champions Cup action, although there were positives for Connacht and Munster.

Ulster claimed an unlikely victory away from home against Toulouse, albeit they were significantly aided by a red card reducing the reigning European and French champions to 14 men after just 10 minutes.

Connacht did themselves proud with a gutsy effort against Leinster, as they trail their eastern rivals by just five points heading into the second leg, although they do have to travel to Dublin next Friday.

Munster were unable to come away from Sandy Park with a win, although they were without several of their first-choice players due to either injury or illness, and are very much still in the contest ahead of the second leg at Thomond Park.

Stand out performers for the four proud provinces.

Robert Baloucoune was the stand out Irish player of the weekend, as he bagged a hat trick of tries against Toulouse, while he was also kept very busy in defence.

In all likelihood, Ulster would have lost without Baloucoune, with the winger’s third try particularly vital, as he intercepted a pass from Antoine Dupont which could have resulted in a Toulouse try had he not intervened.

For Leinster, Caelan Doris picked up the star of the match award, although his team mates in the back row Josh van der Flier and Jack Conan also got through plenty of work.

Johnny Sexton marshalled Leinster’s attack very well as always, but his defensive effort must also be noted, as he made 17 tackles, missing just one of his 18 attempts.

Ireland internationals Bundee Aki and Finlay Bealham led from the front for Connacht, in what was arguably the province’s best performance of the season, despite coming short of a win in Galway.

Munster were without many of their best players against Exeter, although Jeremy Loughman stepped up in Dave Kilcoyne’s absence, as the prop made 16 tackles in a busy 60 minutes.

Check out the Irish Heineken Champions Cup team of the week below.

15. Hugo Keenan (Leinster)

14. Robert Baloucoune (Ulster)

13. James Hume (Ulster)

12. Bundee Aki (Connacht)

11. James Lowe (Leinster)

10. Johnny Sexton (Leinster)

9. John Cooney (Ulster)

8. Jack Conan (Leinster)

7. Josh van der Flier (Leinster)

6. Caelan Doris (Leinster)

5. Leva Fifita (Connacht)

4. Jean Kleyn (Munster)

3. Finlay Bealham (Connacht)

2. Dan Sheehan (Leinster)

1. Jeremy Loughman (Munster)

