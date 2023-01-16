Irish EPCR team of the weekend for Round Three

There was joy for three of the four provinces, although Ulster suffered more heartbreak in a last-gasp defeat to La Rochelle.

Leinster were superb again as they blew away a full-strength Gloucester side at Kingsholm Stadium to strengthen their position at the top of Pool A and make it 15 wins out of 15 this season.

Munster were set for a similarly convincing win, although a red card for Jack O’Donoghue meant that the southern province just barely held onto a win against a rejuvenated Northampton Saints.

Connacht made light work of an understrength Brive side in the Challenge Cup, as they now look likely to book a home fixture in the round of 16.

Ulster fought hard until the very end in a scrappy encounter in horrendous conditions, although the northerners’ bad luck continued as La Rochelle won the game with the clock in the red.

Stand out performances.

There was no shortage of outstanding performances from those in Leinster jerseys on Saturday, although 21-year-old centre Jamie Osborne was particularly impressive as his stock continues to rise.

Gavin Coombes was again the main man for Munster, as he scored two tries and made a whopping 24 tackles in a display which will surely have caused Ireland head coach Andy Farrell to take notice.

Alex Wooton dotted down three times for Connacht in a rout of Brive, while Mack Hansen also looked as dangerous as ever in the somewhat unfamiliar position of full back.

Very little rugby was played at a wet and windy Stade Marcel-Deflandre, although Nick Timoney put in the biggest shift as Ulster came up just short against the reigning European champions.

5️⃣ teams qualified from Pool A this weekend! Congratulations to @leinsterrugby, @SharksRugby, @Saracens, @ExeterChiefs and @EdinburghRugby who have reached the #HeinekenChampionsCup Round of 16 👏 Where are your team in the standings? pic.twitter.com/bDQ5KD8GbQ — Heineken Champions Cup (@ChampionsCup) January 15, 2023

Irish EPCR team of the weekend.

15. Mack Hansen (Connacht)

14. Jordan Larmour (Leinster)

13. Garry Ringrose (Leinster)

12. Jamie Osborne (Leinster)

11. Alex Wooton (Connacht)

10. Joey Carbery (Munster)

9. Nathan Doak (Ulster)

8. Gavin Coombes (Munster)

7. Nick Timoney (Ulster)

6. Cian Prendergast (Connacht)

5. Tadhg Beirne (Munster)

4. Jean Kleyn (Munster)

3. Michael Ala’alatoa (Leinster)

2. Niall Scannell (Munster)

1. Andrew Porter (Leinster)

