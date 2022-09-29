IRFU release statement in response to legal action taken by former players

The IRFU have issued a statement in response to three former players taking legal action against the governing body over alleged concussion injuries.

According to the Irish Times, former Ireland internationals David Corkery and Declan Fitzpatrick, as well as Ben Marshall, who played for Leinster and Connacht, have initiated legal proceedings against the IRFU.

Corkery won 27 caps for Ireland between 1994 and 1999, and also played for Cork Constitution and Munster, as well as for Bristol in England.

Fitzpatrick won seven caps for Ireland between 2012 and 2013 and played 98 times for Ulster over a nine-year period.

Marshall spent five seasons with Leinster and two with Connacht during a professional career that began in 2010 and ended in 2017.

IRFU statement in repose to legal proceedings.

The IRFU have issued a short statement in response to the legal proceedings, stressing that player welfare is of “paramount importance” to the governing body.

“People in rugby have been moved by the personal accounts of former players as reported in the media. Player welfare is of paramount importance to the IRFU and we are constantly reviewing safety protocols for all players,” the statement reads.