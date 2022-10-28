IRFU performance director David Nucifora outlines impact of Emerging Ireland tour

David Nucifora has defended the Emerging Ireland tour, stressing that it has changed the pecking order among the country’s top players.

The Emerging Ireland tour received a considerable amount of criticism, as it took promising young players away from their respective provinces for several rounds of the URC.

Although the players on tour would have faced stronger opposition had they stayed with their provinces, the coaches involved have argued that the squad’s time in South Africa provided them with much greater insight.

IRFU performance director David Nucifora was speaking at a media briefing and stated that the tour “surpassed” his expectations and that the national team coaches now have a clearer idea of the best players in the country.

David Nucifora on the Emerging Ireland tour.

“It would have been easy for us just to leave the players here and play for the provinces, but that wouldn’t have shown us anything different,” Nucifora stressed.

“You need to take people out of their comfort zone, you need to put them into something different, you need to spend time with players. If the players had stayed and played with their provinces, our national coaches wouldn’t have been any the wiser.

“What was done in a two-week period blew me away. It surpassed what I thought would be achieved. What the coaches learnt about those players in two weeks has rearranged the pecking order.

“I think in their minds now, they have a different top 50 players than what they had before that trip. What it also enables them to do is it gives them 12 months to work on some of the shortcomings that they are now fully aware of for some of those players.”

🗣️ “We are intent on finding out who our best 50 players in the country are.” IRFU Performance Director David Nucifora on the success of the #EmergingIreland Tour and building player depth at the start of a Rugby World Cup year.#TeamOfUs | #IrishRugby pic.twitter.com/rUyomobBll — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) October 27, 2022

A valuable experience for coaches too.

While learning about up and coming players was the priority on the Emerging Ireland tour, Nucifora also argued that it gave the coaches involved an opportunity to hone their skills in a less pressurised environment.

“When those guys go to work, when they’re coaching they’re either working in the November window, the Six Nations or on a summer tour,” Nucifora said.

“So when they’re at work normally, [they’re under] unbelievable pressure. Every day when they’re coaching they’re getting ready for a test match.

“For them to be able to go on a tour like that, for their own coaching to be able to have less pressure on them to try things, adapt and get their own coaching up to where they want it to be, was hugely beneficial and important as well.”

