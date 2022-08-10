IRFU announces ban on transgender women from contact female rugby

The IRFU has changed its gender participation policy for the upcoming season, which will see transgender women prevented from playing contact female rugby.

Only those whose sex was recorded as female at birth will be permitted to take part in contact rugby in the female category, in line with World Rugby policy.

Recent evidence suggests that those registered male at birth retain significant advantages in strength, stamina and physique brought about by male puberty which is retained even after testosterone suppression.

Anne Marie Hughes, the IRFU’s spirit of rugby manager, explained that the change in policy has come about as a result of safety concerns.

‘This change is based solely on new research related to safety.’

“The IRFU is committed to inclusivity and has worked with the players and other groups in the LGBT+ community to explain that this change is based solely on new research related to safety,” Marie Hughes said.

“This is a particularly sensitive area, and it is important that respect is shown to all members of our rugby family and the wider community.

“We will continue to work to be as inclusive as we can be and to explore areas such as tag and touch rugby, which we know some of our players are already considering, refereeing, volunteering, and coaching.

“We continue to stand with the LGBT+ community, and while we accept that today some may feel disappointed in this decision, we want to again underline to them – there is a place for everyone in rugby, and we can all work together.”

Two transgender women rugby players in Ireland are affected.

According to the IRFU, two registered players in Ireland will be affected by the change who have been contacted directly in relation to the matter.

Transgender women are still permitted to take part in non-contact forms of rugby, such as tip and tag, as well as refereeing, coaching and other forms of volunteering.

In the male category, transgender men are still permitted to play contact rugby, given they provide consent and a risk assessment is carried out.

