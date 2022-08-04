IRFU to provide 43 professional contracts to Ireland’s elite women’s players

The IRFU has confirmed that 43 professional contracts will be provided to Ireland’s elite women’s rugby players next season.

Professional contracts for Ireland’s sevens players had already been operation, although the Irish 15s team will now also be fully professional in a major move forward for women’s rugby in the country.

The contracts will be valued up to €30,000, along with further match fees and bonuses, while the IRFU will discuss the contracts with the players in more detail before additional information is made public.

Meanwhile, Gillian McDarby has been appointed as the IRFU’s new Head of Women’s Performance and Pathways and will be working closely with the 43 players who will be provided with the professional contracts.

“I have worked across several important areas in the game and believe there is a huge growth opportunity for the women’s game in Ireland and I am looking forward to working with all stakeholders to bring the women’s game to the next level,” McDarby said.

“It is also pleasing that my appointment coincides with the formal announcement of contracts for up to 43 female players. This is a major step forward for women’s rugby in Ireland.

“Success in the women’s game will be based on sustainability: creating sustainable pathways within the competition structures, getting meaningful competition structures in place for both women and girls to access the game of rugby at the right entry points and continuing to develop competitive international teams in fifteens and sevens. That, to me, is success.

“This is an exciting time for the game and while much work has been done, there is always more to do.

“There are no overnight successes in sport, but I know that by working collectively with clubs, players, coaches, staff, and volunteers we can build an ever-evolving environment where young women and girls are supported to be the best they can be.”

The IRFU had been heavily criticised recently over its handling of the women’s game, with 62 players past and present signing a letter last December stating they had lost faith in the sport’s governing body.

43 contracts for the country’s players should help to start to close the gap between Ireland and the likes of England and France, who have been operating on a professional basis for a number of years now.

