Ireland’s women will play at three different home stadiums in the 2022 Six Nations

The IRFU have announced that Ireland will play home games in Dublin, Cork and Belfast in the 2022 Women’s Six Nations.

Ireland’s women’s team had called Energia Park in Donnybrook home for a number of years before this November, when they played against the USA and Japan at the RDS Arena in Ballsbridge.

They will again play at the RDS Arena in next year’s Six Nations against Wales, while they will play Italy at Musgrave Park in Cork and Scotland at the Kingspan Stadium in Belfast.

IRFU CEO Philip Browne explained that Ireland are playing in three different cities around the country in an effort to raise the accessibility and profile of the women’s national team.

Ireland will play in three different stadiums around the country.

“We are delighted to announce that it will be even easier for fans around the county to support our women’s team in the 2022 Six Nations as we look at increasing the accessibility, profile, and interest in our women’s rugby team across the country,” he said.

“Support for the team has grown strongly as they moved from Ashbourne, to Energia Park and the RDS and we hope that by bringing the team closer to the provincial clubs that are developing women’s and girl’s rugby, we can encourage even more female involvement, at all levels.

“The three provincial venues deliver topflight facilities and playing surfaces that will allow for the best of international women’s rugby, and we are optimistic that our 2022 Six Nations will be one of the best supported campaigns ever.”

𝐇𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞 means more in 2022. ✊🟢 We’re delighted to announce our three home #WomensSixNations fixtures will be played at @TheRDS, Musgrave Park and Kingspan Stadium next year.#NothingLikeIt | #IrishRugby — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) December 2, 2021

The Women’s Six Nations will remain in its own window.

The 2022 Women’s Six Nations will again be played after the men’s edition of the tournament finishes, with the championship set to start on the 26th of March and will finish on the 30th of April.

Up until last year, the women’s and men’s tournaments were both played in February and March, until a shortened version of the Women’s Six Nations was played in April this year due to Covid-19 related reasons.

Tournament organisers have decided to continue staging the championship after the men’s tournament finishes, as the standalone slot “proved a major success with high viewing figures and increased digital engagement”.

