Ireland face a battle to stay in the tournament.

Ireland have suffered their second loss of the Olympics men’s rugby sevens tournament against the USA in Tokyo.

The USA started the game far better than Ireland, as they dominated possession in the opening two minutes before Perry Baker found some space on the left wing to dot down for the Americans’ first try.

Things immediately got worse for Ireland right from the restart, as the men in green were unable to control the ball from the kick off, and Madison Hughes capitalised on the mistake to score the USA’s second.

Late Foster Horan try not enough for Ireland Sevens at the Olympics.

Ireland ended the first half strongly as they got a crucial try through Hugo Lennox to close the gap to seven points at half time.

The men in green started the second half far better, as they scored early on through Harry McNulty, but the USA quickly responded to extend their lead to nine points.

Foster Horan scored a last-gasp try for Ireland, but it wasn’t enough in the end as the USA claimed a 19-17 win. The Americans are now guaranteed a place in the quarter finals, while Ireland’s hopes hang on by a thread.

What Ireland Sevens need to do to qualify for the quarter-finals of the Olympics.

While Ireland have lost their first two pool games against South Africa and the USA, a win against Kenya could see them go through to the last eight.

Eight teams from 12 go through to the quarter-finals, which means that two of the third-placed teams from the three pools will progress to the knockout stages.

Ireland are currently on -21 on score difference, while the third-placed teams from the other two pools – Argentina and Japan are on -11 and -39.

Argentina have already won one match, and look likely to progress, while their fellow Pool A contenders Australia also look likely to go through, but Japan could be the one third-placed team to miss out on the last eight.

Japan will play South Korea next, who have conceded 92 points already, which means that if Ireland hope to progress they may need to claim a big win against Kenya.

Read More About: ireland rugby, olympics, rugby sevens, usa rugby