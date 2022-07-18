Ireland’s men’s and women’s sevens teams secure World Cup qualification

Ireland’s men’s and women’s teams have both booked their places at this year’s Rugby World Cup Sevens tournament in Cape Town.

Both teams headed into this weekend’s European qualification tournaments in Bucharest with the aim of reaching the final four, and Ireland’s men’s and women’s sevens teams did exactly that.

The men’s and women’s tournaments ended after the quarter-final stage, with the top four from each competition qualifying for the World Cup in South Africa.

In the men’s tournament, Ireland, Portugal, Germany and Wales qualified, while Ireland, Poland, England and Spain qualified for the women’s tournament.

Georgia pushed Ireland all the way in the men’s decider.

Ireland got their weekend off to a great start as they annihilated Poland 73-0 in their opening pool game, before ending Saturday with a 29-point win against Portugal.

Italy proved to be a greater challenge for the men in green as Ireland claimed a 21-5 win in the final game of the pool stages, setting up a winner takes all encounter against Georgia in doing so.

Georgia took the lead early on with a converted try, but Ireland hit back with three of their own to secure the win, before a late consolation try from the Georgians made it 17-12 at full time.

The men in green will be one of 24 teams to take part in the tournament this September in South Africa.

☘️ | @IrishRugby have defeated Georgia in a cracking contest to reach the #RWC7s in South Africa! pic.twitter.com/MRzDljiiEe — Rugby Europe (@rugby_europe) July 17, 2022

Irish women coast through qualifiers.

Ireland proved to be far too good for their opposition, as they didn’t concede a single point across four games in Bucharest.

The women in green beat Wales by 62 points, Germany by 27 points, Czechia by 52 points and Portugal by 36 points as they emphatically booked their place at the World Cup.

16 teams will take part in the women’s tournament in Cape Town, with Ireland one of five European sides to take part.

