Ireland’s men qualify for Dubai Sevens quarter-finals while Ireland’s women suffer slow start

Ireland’s men have qualified for the quarter-finals of the first leg of the Dubai Sevens after claiming a 33-0 win against Japan in their final pool game.

The men in green got off to an underwhelming start in Dubai, as South Africa secured a 28-7 win against Ireland in the first game of the 2021/22 season of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series.

Ireland were narrowly beaten by Great Britain in their second game of the day, as a last-gasp try from Jamie Barden claimed a 26-19 victory for the British.

That meant that Ireland had to win convincingly against Japan in their last game of the day to ensure that they qualified for the cup quarter-finals, and they did just that with a 33-0 victory.

Terry Kennedy was the star of the show against the Japanese, as he scored a hat-trick of tries in a one-sided encounter.

Ireland will not know who they are facing in the quarter-final until the last game of the day between Fiji and Australia is finished, but both Fiji and Australia have already booked their place in the last eight, alongside Argentina, the USA, Kenya, South Africa and Great Britain.

Ireland’s women suffer losses to Fiji, Great Britain and Canada.

Ireland’s women were unsuccessful in their three pool games today, in a tough start to their HSBC World rugby Sevens Series campaign.

Fiji ran out as 28-12 winners against Ireland in their first match, before neighbours Great Britain beat Ireland 26-15 in their second game of the day.

Ireland’s final match of the day against Canada was the closest, with the North Americans securing a narrow 21-17 victory against the Irish.

While things didn’t go to plan for Ireland, Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe can look back on the day with fond memories as she became the first Irish player to score 100 tries in the World Rugby Sevens Series.

