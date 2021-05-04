Ireland’s first test of the summer confirmed after Fiji tour cancellation

USA Rugby head coach Gary Gold has confirmed that his side will take on Ireland and England this July.

Ireland were originally meant to travel to Fiji this summer, with a game against other Pacific Island opposition such as Tonga and Samoa also expected.

That tour was unfortunately cancelled following a coronavirus outbreak in Fiji, but it appears as though Ireland have already made alternative arrangements for this summer.

Gold was speaking to Alex Corbisiero’s American Rugby Show podcast and revealed that the US Eagles will be travelling to Dublin, as well as London this summer.

“What our schedule is that has just been confirmed is that on July 3rd we’ll be playing England at Twickenham in our first game that we play since returning from covid and the Rugby World Cup and a week later we’re due to play Ireland at the Aviva,” Gold said.

Ireland could also play against Canada and Japan this summer, as both teams will be in Europe this summer anyway, as the Canadians are due to play England while the Japanese are taking on the British and Irish Lions.

Ireland last played the USA in November 2018, a week after they beat the All Blacks at the Aviva Stadium. Joe Schmidt’s side ran out as comfortable winners, as they beat the Eagles by 57 points to 14.

As a number of Irish players are expected to tour South Africa with the Lions this summer, games against the likes of the USA will act as a major opportunity for those on the fringes of the Ireland squad.

Disappointment of cancelling the Fiji tour.

While a game against the USA this summer will be welcomed by Ireland’s coaches and players, tests against Fiji in the Pacific would have represented a tougher and more valuable challenge for the Irish squad.

“It is incredibly disappointing that we are not now able to tour Fiji,” Farrell said last week.

“It would have been a tough rugby challenge against an excellent Fijian side and a huge opportunity for us to develop as a group and build on the progress made during the past year.”

Farrell had confirmed that Ireland would be looking to arrange alternative fixtures, although the IRFU have yet to come out and confirm that they are in fact playing the USA this summer.

Read More About: ireland rugby, usa rugby