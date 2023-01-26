Ireland given tough draw as World Rugby U20 Championship returns

Ireland have been drawn in a pool with Australia, England and Fiji in the first World Rugby U20 Championship since 2019.

South Africa will host the first World Rugby U20 Championship in four years this summer, as the last three editions of the tournament were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The format of the championship remains unchanged, as 12 teams will take part in three pools of four, where the pool winners and best runner-up will qualify for the semi-finals.

Each team will play five matches in total, as there are play-offs for 9th to 12th place and 5th to 8th place for countries that do not qualify for the semi-finals. The championship will kick off on Saturday, June 24th and conclude on Friday, July 14th.

Ireland will compete in Pool B alongside Australia, England and Fiji, Pool A will feature France, Wales, New Zealand and Japan, while Pool C will feature South Africa, Argentina, Italy and Georgia.

The World Rugby U20 Trophy (essentially the second division tournament) will also be played this summer, and will be hosted in Nairobi, Kenya.

Eight teams will compete in the World Rugby U20 Trophy; Scotland, Kenya, Hong Kong, Samoa, Spain, Uruguay and two teams who are yet to qualify through regional competitions in North America and Africa.

Bill Beaumont announces return of the U20 tournaments.

World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont spoke of the importance of the U20 tournaments when announcing their return.

“We are thrilled to unveil our two exciting hosts for the World Rugby U20 Championship and U20 Trophy taking place later this year,” Beaumont said.

“South Africa and Kenya will provide the perfect stage for the return of our flagship U20 competitions that play such a crucial role in the development of young talents within our unions.

“The U20 Championship and Trophy have been hugely popular since their inception 15 years ago and have proven successful with countless stars moving on to play test rugby and shine on the biggest stage and many of them will be on display when Rugby World Cup 2023 kicks off in September.

“Africa is a significant growth region for rugby and I would like to thank our friends in Kenya and South Africa respectively for hosting in rugby’s bicentenary year.

“We look forward to seeing the 20 teams inspiring the African continent with breath-taking action.”

South Africa will also host the 2024 World Rugby U20 Championship, having last hosted the tournament in 2012.

