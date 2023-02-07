Ireland v France: TV details, team news and kick-off time

Ireland and France will meet in what could prove to be an early Six Nations Grand Slam decider at the Aviva Stadium this Saturday.

Both teams recorded bonus-point win in round one, although Ireland were far more convincing as they eased to victory over Wales, while France just about held on to beat Italy.

While Les Bleus weren’t at their best in Rome, France have now won 14 consecutive test matches and haven’t lost to Ireland under current head coach Andy Farrell.

Despite their recent poor record against France, Ireland will be confident of a win in Dublin this Saturday, having beaten the likes of New Zealand, South Africa and Australia in their last five games.

Ireland v France: How can I watch the game live on TV?

The match is being aired live on Saturday, February 11th on RTE 2 and the RTE Player. Coverage starts at 1.15pm while kick-off is at 2.15pm.

The game is also being shown on ITV, with coverage starting at 1.25pm.

The full fixture list for the Six Nations and TV broadcasters can seen here, with RTE and Virgin Media sharing the coverage of the championship in the Republic of Ireland.

Team news.

Ireland will be without Jamison Gibson-Park, Tadhg Furlong and Cian Healy this Saturday, as all three are unavailable due to injury, having also missed last weekend’s encounter with Wales.

Johnny Sexton is expected to be fit and ready however, as the Ireland captain played for the first time in a month against Wales after recovering from a cheekbone injury.

France came through their narrow win against Italy without any fresh injury concerns, although they are still without key players such as Cameron Woki and Gabin Villiere.

Head coach Fabien Galthie may be considering some changes to his team however, as Italy gave France a significant scare despite making some costly errors early on.

