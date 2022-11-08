Ireland v Fiji: TV details, team news and kick-off time

Ireland will look to build on their victory against South Africa when they take on Fiji in the second round of the Autumn Nations Series.

Andy Farrell may use this Saturday as a chance to experiment with the Rugby World Cup less than a year away, although the Ireland head coach will be very aware of the threats that Fiji pose.

Fiji came close to causing an upset the last time the two sides met in November 2017, as Ireland struggled to a 23-20 victory against the Pacific Island nation at the Aviva Stadium.

Irish fans will be hoping for a more comfortable victory this time around, although it’s probably fair to say that even those supporting the men in green will hope to see some classic Fijian flair on Saturday.

Ireland v Fiji: How can I watch the game live on TV?

The match is being aired live on Saturday, November 12th on Virgin Media Two and the Virgin Media Player. Coverage starts at 12pm while kick-off is at 1pm.

Amazon Prime Video is also showing the game, along with every other fixture in the Autumn Nations Series. Customers can subscribe to Prime Video for €5.99 per month.

Team news.

Both teams will name their match-day squads by Thursday at the latest, although they can choose to do so earlier.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell will likely make several changes to the match-day squad he selected for South Africa, as the game represents a good opportunity to test out new combinations.

Conor Murray won’t feature after he was ruled out of the rest of the Autumn Nations Series with a groin strain, although Stuart McCloskey and Robbie Henshaw could both feature despite picking up injuries last week.

Fiji head coach Vern Cotter is expected to stick with a similar team to the one who featured against Scotland last weekend, although he could choose to draft the experienced but injury-plagued Semi Radradra back into his side.

