Ireland v Australia: TV details, team news and kick-off time

Ireland will hope to make it three wins from three in the Autumn Nations Series when they take on Australia at the Aviva Stadium this Saturday.

Andy Farrell wasn’t happy with his side’s performance against Fiji last weekend, although Ireland did maintain their momentum all the same as they claimed a comfortable 35-17 victory.

Meanwhile, Australia’s inconsistent form continued as they suffered a first-ever defeat to Italy, having come agonisingly close to beating Six Nations champions France the previous weekend.

Ireland and Australia rested many of their first-choice players for those games, although supporters can expect to see both sides name their strongest possible line ups for Saturday’s game.

Ireland v Australia: How can I watch the game live on TV?

The match is being aired live on Saturday, November 19th on Virgin Media Two and the Virgin Media Player. Coverage starts at 7pm while kick-off is at 8pm.

Amazon Prime Video is also showing the game, along with every other fixture in the Autumn Nations Series. Customers can subscribe to Prime Video for €5.99 per month.

Team news.

Both teams will name their match-day squads by Thursday at the latest, although they can choose to do so sooner.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell is expected to bring several first-choice players back into his match-day squad, although there are a number of players who could miss out due to injury.

Johnny Sexton, Josh van der Flier, Andrew Porter, Hugo Keenan and James Ryan all sat out training last week after the bruising encounter with South Africa, while Robbie Henshaw, Joey Carbery and Jimmy O’Brien suffered injuries against Fiji.

Australia are without some key first-choice players at the moment, with Quade Cooper and Samu Kerevi the most notable, although the Wallabies didn’t pick up any new injury concerns at the weekend.

Wallabies head coach Dave Rennie is expected to make wholesale changes to the team that lost to Italy, as the likes of James Slipper, Michael Hooper and Bernard Foley will presumably return to the starting 15.

