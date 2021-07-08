Eight players set to make Ireland debuts against the USA

Andy Farrell has named eight uncapped players in Ireland’s match-day squad for the game against the USA on Saturday.

Four uncapped Ulster players will start for Ireland at the Aviva Stadium; as Tom O’Toole, Nick Timoney, James Hume and Robert Baloucoune have all been named in the starting 15.

Ulster centre Hume can be particularly pleased with his place in the starting team, having originally missed out on the Ireland squad before being called up as an injury replacement for Garry Ringrose.

#TeamOfUs 📋 𝗧𝗲𝗮𝗺 𝗔𝗻𝗻𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 🟢 Head Coach Andy Farrell has named his Ireland Match Day Squad for Saturday’s #VodafoneSummerSeries game against @USARugby at @avivastadium, with eight uncapped players included in the 23 🙌#ShoulderToShoulder #IREvUSA pic.twitter.com/ZLSOh5WZsB — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) July 8, 2021

Gavin Coombes handed his first start in green.

A further four uncapped players have been named as replacements, with Munster’s Josh Wycherly, Leinster’s Harry Byrne and Connacht duo Paul Boyle and Caolin Blade all set to make their debuts off the bench.

Joey Carbery will again start against the USA after making his first appearance for Ireland since the 2019 Rugby World Cup against Japan last weekend, while Munster teammate Craig Casey will act as his half-back partner.

James Ryan will captain the side again and will start alongside Leinster teammate Ryan Baird, who was fantastic off the bench against the Japanese.

Munster try-scoring sensation Gavin Coombes will start for the first time in an Ireland shirt at number eight, having come off the bench late on against Japan last Saturday.

Check out Ireland’s match-day squad against the USA below.

15. Hugo Keenan (Leinster)

14. Robert Baloucoune (Ulster)

13. James Hume (Ulster)

12. Stuart McCloskey (Ulster)

11. Andrew Conway (Munster)

10. Joey Carbery (Munster)

9. Craig Casey (Munster)

8. Gavin Coombes (Munster)

7. Nick Timoney (Ulster)

6. Caelan Doris (Leinster)

5. James Ryan (Leinster)

4. Ryan Baird (Leinster)

3. Tom O’Toole (Ulster)

2. Ronan Kelleher (Leinster)

1. Dave Kilcoyne (Munster)

Replacements

16. Dave Heffernan (Connacht)

17. Ed Byrne (Leinster)

18. Finlay Bealham (Connacht)

19. Fineen Wycherley (Munster)

20. Paul Boyle (Connacht)

21. Caolin Blade (Connacht)

22. Harry Byrne (Leinster)

23. Will Addison (Ulster)

