Ireland set to tour South Africa in 2024 as test series schedule revealed

Ireland are set to take on the Springboks in a two-match test series on a tour of South Africa in the summer of 2024.

The Times have revealed the six major international rugby tours which are set to take place in in July 2024, with some big encounters in store following next year’s Rugby World Cup.

Ireland last played South Africa on the Springboks’ home turf in 2016, and they are set to end that eight-year wait in 2024.

England are set to travel to New Zealand to take on the All Blacks, which will be the first time the two sides have met in the Southern Hemisphere since 2014.

Wales will take on the Wallabies in Australia for the first time since 2012, while France will play Los Pumas in Argentina for the first time since 2016.

Scotland will travel to the Pacific Islands, with details of their schedule yet to be revealed, while Italy will play the USA and Canada.

All countries are set to play two test matches rather than the usual three, in order to reduce the workload on players after the 2023 Rugby World Cup, although there is an option of a third test.

2022 In Review ⬅️ Triple Crown, Test Series Win and Number 1 in the World – take a look back at the best bits of 2022 for the Ireland Men.#TeamOfUs #IrishRugby Watch: https://t.co/4Jx7eZK5zH pic.twitter.com/bXeQxNn9lL — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) December 27, 2022

The Nations Championship’s effect on test series.

The full schedule of international test series could be the last of its kind, as the Nations Championship would do away with the tours if the proposed global tournament kicks off as expected in 2026.

If the Nations Championship gets the go ahead, each country would only play every other team in their division once annually, which would do away with two or three-match test series.

Under current proposals, the Nations Championship is set to take place every two years, as it will not be played in years where there is a Rugby World Cup or British and Irish Lions tour.

Northern Hemisphere countries rarely travel south for tours in World Cup years, while the four nations of Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales are heavily impacted in Lions years, so expect test series to become a rare occurrence.

Read More About: ireland rugby, springboks