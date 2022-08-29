Ireland’s Terry Kennedy named in World Rugby Sevens Series dream team

Ireland’s Terry Kennedy has been named in the World Rugby Sevens Series dream team after scoring 50 tries for his country this season.

Five countries are represented on the team, with two players from each of Australia and Argentina, while one player from Ireland, Fiji and South Africa have made the cut.

In addition to being named on the dream team, Kennedy also picked up the Gilbert Top Try Scorer award in the men’s series, while he also led the series in the number of assists and carries and was second to Australia’s Corey Toole in line breaks.

Back in May at the conclusion of the women’s Sevens Series, Ireland’s Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe ended the season as the top try scorer with her tally of 36, while she was also named in the dream team.

Bright future ahead for Ireland’s men’s sevens team.

Ireland’s men’s sevens team have steadily improved in recent years, and after putting a disappointing appearance in last summer’s Olympics behind them, the men in green secured a highest-ever finish of fifth in the Sevens Series.

Although their final placing was helped by the absence of the likes of New Zealand and Samoa from several tournaments this year for Covid-related reasons, Ireland have made significant strides nonetheless.

Attention will now turn to the Sevens Rugby World Cup, which is being held in Cape Town between the 9th and 11th of September.

Ireland finished in ninth place at the 2018 Sevens Rugby World Cup in San Francisco, although they have improved enormously since then and will be aiming for higher honours this year.

The men in green have a nice start to the tournament when they take on Portugal in a pre-round of 16 match, although things will get a lot tougher very quickly for Ireland in Cape Town.

World Rugby Sevens Series dream team.

Corey Toole (Australia)

Terry Kennedy (Ireland)

Marcos Moneta (Argentina)

Nick Malouf (Australia)

Waisea Nacuqu (Fiji)

Luciano Gonzalez (Argentina)

Zain Davids (South Africa)

