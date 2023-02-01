The Ireland team we want to see take on Wales

Ireland will aim to get their Six Nations Championship off to a great start when they take on Wales at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

Wales endured a torrid 2022 under former head coach Wayne Pivac, although the return of Warren Gatland to the helm has given supporters hope that they could claim victory against Ireland.

While Wales are looking for a drastic change in fortunes, Ireland will be hoping for more of the same as Andy Farrell’s side are currently ranked number one in the world.

Gatland has already named his match-day squad, which features plenty of players he is very familiar with from his last stint in charge, and we’ve selected the Ireland team that we would like to see this Saturday.

Front row.

Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan and Finlay Bealham.

Porter basically selects himself at this stage, such has been the impressive form of the 27-year-old in recent years, as he can play at a high level for almost 80 minutes and rarely gets injured.

Sheehan experienced a remarkable rise in 2022, and as Rónan Kelleher is an injury doubt for Saturday’s game, the World Rugby breakthrough player of the year nominee is the obvious choice.

Tadhg Furlong is set to be fit but hasn’t played since early December, while Bealham’s superb form as of late means the Connacht prop deserves to start for Ireland.

Second row.

Tadhg Beirne and James Ryan.

Currently one of Ireland’s best players, Beirne has become indispensable to his country as his size and expertise at the breakdown is a combination no other player possesses.

Ryan has rediscovered his best form since Ireland’s victorious tour of New Zealand, as his excellence at line out time and impressive work rate has proven to be very valuable for his province and country.

Back row.

Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier and Gavin Coombes.

Doris has been in superb form for Leinster and Ireland this season and is an automatic starter for both, with the only question remaining over whether he should be a blindside flanker or number eight.

World Rugby player of the year Van der Flier is another guaranteed starter, despite the fierce competition for places in the Irish back row.

There is one position up for grabs in the back row however, and we believe Coombes should be the man chosen despite his lack of international experience, as he has outperformed Jack Conan and Peter O’Mahony at provincial level.

Half backs.

Jamison Gibson-Park and Johnny Sexton.

Craig Casey is putting Gibson-Park under pressure for the Ireland number nine jersey after overtaking Conor Murray in Munster’s pecking order, although the Leinster scrum-half remains as first-choice for now.

Sexton hasn’t played since New Year’s Day although he has proven time and time again that he can get back up to full speed upon his return to action and remains essential to Ireland.

Centres.

Stuart McCloskey and Garry Ringrose.

Having started in all three games in the Autumn Nations Series, McCloskey deserves to retain the number 12 jersey as Robbie Henshaw is ruled out through injury while Bundee Aki hasn’t got much game time for Connacht recently.

Ringrose is arguably the in-form player in Ireland right now and has excelled in attack and defence in what seems like every game he’s played in this season.

🚨INCREDIBLE ASSIST ALERT 🚨 ⚠️ Stop what you’re doing and watch this fantastic pass from Garry Ringrose. Trust us, you won’t be disappointed 🤩#HeinekenChampionsCup | @leinsterrugby pic.twitter.com/R7poz0Za4u — Heineken Champions Cup (@ChampionsCup) January 21, 2023

Back three.

Jimmy O’Brien, Mack Hansen and Hugo Keenan.

O’Brien played in all three of Ireland’s games in November and has started for Leinster in recent crucial clashes, ahead of the likes of James Lowe, who has rarely featured for his province this season.

Hansen’s international career is still young although he is yet to disappoint for Ireland and has established himself as his country’s first-choice winger.

Keenan is clearly Ireland’s best option at full back and it’s hard to see him loosening his grip on the 15 jersey any time soon if he stays fit.

Replacements.

Rob Herring, Cian Healy, Tadhg Furlong, Iain Henderson, Peter O’Mahony, Craig Casey, Jack Crowley and Jordan Larmour.

There is every chance that the game will still be very much in the balance in the final quarter, although a powerful and experienced bench of forwards could considerably swing matters in Ireland’s favour.

While the forward replacements are experienced, the bench options among the backs are young and exciting players who could find plenty of joy against tired defenders late on.

