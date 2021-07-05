The Ireland team Andy Farrell should select for the game against the USA

After an encouraging, albeit scrappy victory against Japan on Saturday, Ireland can now try out plenty of new combinations against the USA.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell selected the strongest team available to him for the Japanese encounter, but we should expect a number of players to get their first opportunities for their country against the Americans.

Check out the team that we believe should face the USA below.

Front row.

Peter Dooley, Dave Heffernan and Tom O’Toole.

While the USA proved they are no pushovers after a solid performance against England in which they scored four tries and lost by 14 points, now is the time to blood new players for Ireland.

Uncapped props Dooley and O’Toole have both impressed for Leinster and Ulster respectively this season and deserve to win their first international caps.

Heffernan may only have five caps for Ireland, but the Connacht hooker has plenty of experience and has been unlucky not to play for his country more often.

Second row.

Ryan Baird and James Ryan.

Baird was massively impressive coming off the bench against Japan and is sure to have a big future with both Leinster and Ireland.

The 21-year-old is one of the most athletic locks in the game at the moment and should have the perfect opportunity to show what he can do in open play against the Americans.

Ryan wasn’t at his best last weekend but the Leinster man will bring a cool head to a largely inexperienced squad and deserves to captain his country again this Saturday.

Back row.

Paul Boyle, Josh van der Flier and Gavin Coombes.

Connacht forward Boyle has been exceptional for the western province since he made his debut in 2018 and this Saturday could prove to be the start of a long career with Ireland for the 24-year-old.

Van der Flier was Ireland’s best player against the Japanese, and while he doesn’t necessarily need more game time under his belt, the Leinster flanker will provide experience to a youthful pack.

Coombes didn’t have much time to show what he is capable of against Japan, but the youngster has been a try-scoring machine for Munster and could open his international account this Saturday.

Half backs.

Caolin Blade and Harry Byrne.

Connacht scrum-half Blade has long been knocking on the door for Ireland and deserves to finally get his chance against the USA.

The 27-year-old has ousted Kieran Marmion as Connacht’s first-choice scrum-half, which is no mean feat as Marmion is undoubtedly an international quality number nine.

Byrne is a lot younger than his half back partner but he has impressed for Leinster in the Heineken Champions Cup before and should be well able to step up to the plate at the Aviva Stadium.

Centres.

Tom Daly and Will Addison.

Daly has been in excellent form for Connacht this season and was rewarded for his efforts with the player of the year award at the western province.

The 27-year-old has taken the long route to international rugby, having had stints with Leinster and the Ireland sevens team before finally settling at Connacht, where he has really blossomed.

Addison has had a nightmare time with injuries over the last 18 months or so, but the Ulster man has shown his quality in test rugby before and should do so again against the USA.

#ConnachtRugbyAwards ✨ Beibhinn Parsons and Tom Daly . . . your 2020/21 Connacht Players of the Year 🙌🥇 Full story: https://t.co/MzruF4ScrJ pic.twitter.com/KBSdsxp4tm — Connacht Rugby (@connachtrugby) June 28, 2021

Back three.

Robert Baloucoune, Shane Daly and Andrew Conway.

Baloucoune is currently one of the most exciting young players at Ulster and looks to have all the necessary attributes to make the step up to international rugby.

Daly got to play 50 minutes against Japan after Jordan Larmour came off injured, and while the Munster winger didn’t stand out in that game he certainly didn’t look out of place.

Conway has fallen out of favour with the Ireland management in recent times, but at his best he is devastating in attack and is very reliable under the high ball.

Replacements.

Rob Herring, Ed Byrne, John Ryan, Ross Molony, Nick Timoney, Craig Casey, Joey Carbery, Jacob Stockdale.

We’ve gone with a mixture of experienced and uncapped players on the bench who should be able to turn the screw in the closing stages of the game against the USA.

Moloney and Timoney are both in line to win their first caps on Saturday as they have proven on numerous occasions to be reliable players for their provinces over the last few years.

The half back duo of Casey and Carbery should add plenty of pace to the game late on in what promises to be a high-scoring affair at the Aviva Stadium.

