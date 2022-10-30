The Ireland team we’d like to see selected for Springboks test

Ireland take on the world champions for the first time in five years on Saturday in the Autumn Nations Series.

Much has changed since the last time Ireland and South Africa met, as Joe Schmidt’s side put an ailing Springboks outfit to the sword in a 38-3 victory at the Aviva Stadium back in November 2017.

South Africa’s fortunes quickly turned however, winning the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

Ireland have also improved since then as they currently occupy top spot in the World Rugby rankings thanks to a test series victory against the All Blacks during the summer.

Building depth may be a priority of Andy Farrell’s side this November with less than a year to go until the World Cup, although it is expected that two full strength sides will go head to head in Dublin on Saturday.

Front row.

Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong.

Andrew Porter isn’t the strongest scrummager around, which could be an issue against a powerful Springboks pack, although he offers far more than any of his peers in open play.

Dan Sheehan established himself as Ireland’s first-choice hooker in New Zealand in the absence of Ronan Kelleher. With his Leinster teammate injured again, he is the obvious choice to start.

There are some concerns over Tadhg Furlong, as he has yet to play this season after pulling out of Leinster’s game against Munster late on, although when fit he is head and shoulders above the rest.

“We’ve got off to a good start, so really looking forward to next week now.” 💪 It has been a busy first week in camp for the Ireland squad, as prep continues for the @bankofireland Nations Series! ⬇️#TeamOfUs | #IrishRugby pic.twitter.com/fepVD5tS9P — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) October 28, 2022

Second row.

Tadhg Beirne and James Ryan.

Having struggled to nail down a starting place for Ireland for quite some time, Tadhg Beirne is now a guaranteed starter after his heroic performance in the summer’s third test against New Zealand.

James Ryan also put in his best shift for Ireland in some time in that famous win against the All Blacks in Wellington and deserves to continue in the number five jersey.

Back row.

Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier and Jack Conan.

A physical back row will be needed to front up to the Springboks, where Caelan Doris and Jack Conan will deliver. Josh van der Flier is likely to act as the work horse.

Conan wasn’t at his best last season, which resulted in Peter O’Mahony replacing him in Ireland’s back row, although he was very effective against the Springboks for the British and Irish Lions in 2021.

Doris and Van der Flier have established themselves as guaranteed starters when fit and will need to be at their best against the reigning world champions.

Half backs.

Jamison Gibson-Park and Johnny Sexton.

Another key player who is yet to play for his province this season, Jamison Gibson-Park is of course a doubt but is of crucial importance to Ireland’s fast-paced game plan.

Johnny Sexton is playing as well as ever at the age of 37, and has shown in recent weeks for Leinster that he is clearly still the answer for Ireland at out-half and as captain.

Centres.

Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose.

Bundee Aki’s absence through suspension means the selection of centre partnership is a straight forward one, although Ulster’s Stuart McCloskey has been in fantastic form.

Still, Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose work extremely well together and both have played excellently for Leinster in the opening rounds of the URC season.

Back three.

Mack Hansen, Robert Baloucoune and Hugo Keenan.

The back three is the area in which Ireland are struggling the most with injuries, as James Lowe, Andrew Conway and Keith Earls have all been ruled out, although there is still plenty of talented players to choose from.

Mack Hansen has proven that he is well able for international rugby in the past year, while Robert Baloucoune deserves to finally get the chance to show what he can do against world class opposition.

Along with Furlong and Gibson-Park, Keenan is yet to play for Leinster this season, although he is expected to be fit and his reliable pair of hands will come in very handy for the expected aerial bombardment from the Springboks.

Replacements.

Rob Herring, Cian Healy, Finlay Bealham, Kieran Treadwell, Peter O’Mahony, Conor Murray, Joey Carbery and Stuart McCloskey.

An experienced and excellent scrummaging trio will be required off the bench against South Africa, and that’s exactly what Rob Herring, Cian Healy and Finlay Bealham provide.

Peter O’Mahony has struggled at times with an underperforming Munster team this season, although he always picks himself up for big matches and could come up with some key moments late on.

Ulster’s Stuart McCloskey provides ample cover at centre off the bench, while Joey Carbery will be able to cover at out-half or full back if needed.

