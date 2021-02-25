Ireland team named for Six Nations clash with Italy

Share and Enjoy !

Johnny Sexton will return to captain Ireland as they take on Italy in the third round of the 2021 Six Nations Championship.

Andy Farrell has made seven changes to the starting Ireland XV that played against France, as well as one positional change, with Tadhg Beirne shifting from lock to openside flanker.

Leinster lock James Ryan will also return to the starting XV, having missed out on the game with France due to suffering a head injury the previous week against Wales.

#TeamOfUs 📄 𝗧𝗲𝗮𝗺 𝗔𝗻𝗻𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 🟢 Head Coach Andy Farrell has named his Match Day 23 for Saturday’s #GuinnessSixNations clash against Italy in Rome, with uncapped duo Craig Casey and Ryan Baird included on the bench 🙌#ShoulderToShoulder #IrishRugby #ITAvIRE pic.twitter.com/MOCdbQ8uSM — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) February 25, 2021

Uncapped duo Craig Casey and Ryan Baird have been named in the replacements, and look primed to win their first cap for their country at the Stadio Olympico in Rome.

Farrell has named an entirely different starting front row to the one that played in the last round of the Six Nations, handing Dave Kilcoyne, Ronan Kelleher and Tadhg Furlong their first starts of the year.

Conor Murray is still recovering from a hamstring injury so Jamison Gibson-Park has again been selected to start at scrum-half for Ireland, having done so against France two weekend’s ago.

Check out the full match-day squad below.

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Jordan Larmour

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Robbie Henshaw

11. James Lowe

10. Johnny Sexton

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

8. CJ Stander

7. Tadhg Beirne

6. Will Connors

5. James Ryan

4. Iain Henderson

3. Tadhg Furlong

2. Ronan Kelleher

1. Dave Kilcoyne

Replacements

16. Rob Herring

17. Cian Healy

18. Andrew Porter

19. Ryan Baird

20. Jack Conan

21. Craig Casey

22. Billy Burns

23. Keith Earls

