Ireland team named for Six Nations clash with Italy

by Eoin Harte

Johnny Sexton will return to captain Ireland as they take on Italy in the third round of the 2021 Six Nations Championship.

Andy Farrell has made seven changes to the starting Ireland XV that played against France, as well as one positional change, with Tadhg Beirne shifting from lock to openside flanker.

Leinster lock James Ryan will also return to the starting XV, having missed out on the game with France due to suffering a head injury the previous week against Wales.

Uncapped duo Craig Casey and Ryan Baird have been named in the replacements, and look primed to win their first cap for their country at the Stadio Olympico in Rome.

Farrell has named an entirely different starting front row to the one that played in the last round of the Six Nations, handing Dave Kilcoyne, Ronan Kelleher and Tadhg Furlong their first starts of the year.

Conor Murray is still recovering from a hamstring injury so Jamison Gibson-Park has again been selected to start at scrum-half for Ireland, having done so against France two weekend’s ago.

Check out the full match-day squad below.

15. Hugo Keenan
14. Jordan Larmour
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Robbie Henshaw
11. James Lowe
10. Johnny Sexton
9. Jamison Gibson-Park
8. CJ Stander
7. Tadhg Beirne
6. Will Connors
5. James Ryan
4. Iain Henderson
3. Tadhg Furlong
2. Ronan Kelleher
1. Dave Kilcoyne

Replacements

16. Rob Herring
17. Cian Healy
18. Andrew Porter
19. Ryan Baird
20. Jack Conan
21. Craig Casey
22. Billy Burns
23. Keith Earls

