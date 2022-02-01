The Ireland team we’d like to see selected against Wales

The Six Nations kicks off in just a matter of days and Ireland begin their campaign against reigning champions Wales in Dublin.

Although Wales won the Six Nations last year, Ireland will be the favourites for Saturday’s encounter, after the men in green secured three wins from three in the Autumn Nations Series.

Ireland showcased a fast-paced, attacking brand of rugby in November which proved to be very successful against the likes of even the All Blacks, and we can expect a similar style of play to be employed against the Welsh.

There are a couple of injury concerns for Andy Farrell ahead of Ireland’s Six Nations opener, with James Lowe ruled out for example, but the head coach will be able to select a very strong side nonetheless.

Front row.

Andrew Porter, Ronan Kelleher and Tadhg Furlong.

While Cian Healy is still performing at a very high level, Porter has established himself as Ireland’s first-choice loosehead prop since he made the switch back from tighthead at the start of the season.

Likewise, Kelleher has come out on top of the battle for the number two jersey between himself and Ulster’s Rob Herring and has also done enough to keep the improving Dan Sheehan at bay for now.

Furlong suffered a minor calf injury during Leinster’s win against Montpellier, but he is back in training today and it’s hard to leave the Wexford man out of the starting team even if he isn’t at 100 per cent.

Second row.

Iain Henderson and Tadhg Beirne.

The second row is perhaps one of the most competitive positions in Ireland’s team, although both Henderson and James Ryan are only returning to training this week after picking up injuries with their provinces.

Beirne has been fit and in fantastic form for Munster recently and should expect to start, but it is far from an easy decision when choosing who to pick between Henderson and Ryan.

Ryan hasn’t been at his best for a while now however, while Henderson provides plenty of power, which will be needed against the Welsh, although Farrell has opted for the Leinster man to start more often than not.

Back row.

Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier and Jack Conan.

Doris has burst back onto the scene since taking a temporary break from the game due to concussion issues last year and was deservedly named as the player of the series in the Autumn Nations Series.

Van der Flier is also coming off the back of a minor injury, but has trained fully during Ireland’s training camp in Portugal, and has looked exceptional in attack and as sturdy in defence as ever with Leinster.

Conan’s powerful carries will be needed against a strong Welsh pack and will make up an all-Leinster back row which should be raring to go after over a month away from the pitch after numerous Covid-related match cancellations.

Half backs.

Jamison Gibson-Park and Johnny Sexton.

Not many would have predicted that Gibson-Park would have established himself as Ireland’s starting scrum-half before the Autumn Nations Series, but two excellent performances against Japan and New Zealand has done exactly that.

Gibson-Park’s delivery is perfect for the style of play Farrell is now demanding of his players, while he also made some excellent territorial kicks in November as well.

Sexton was excellent against Bath, even if the English club didn’t put up much of a fight, and is still one of the world’s best fly-halves despite his advancing years and recent injury profile.

Centres.

Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose.

There is certainly no shortage of competition at centre for Ireland, with Henshaw, Ringrose, Bundee Aki and now James Hume all excellent options for Ireland.

There isn’t much difference in quality between any of the four centres, although Henshaw and Ringrose offer a little bit more than the powerful ball carrier that is Aki and the exciting but inexperienced Hume.

Henshaw and Ringrose rarely let either their country or their province down when they play together, and their familiarity with one another will help to exploit a Welsh centre partnership who will likely be lacking international experience.

Back three.

Robert Baloucoune, Andrew Conway and Hugo Keenan.

The most inexperienced player in the side, Baloucoune has yet to prove that he can excel against top international opposition, but he does look to have all the necessary attributes to do just that.

Conway seemed to have fallen out of favour within the Irish set-up, but he was excellent in November, as he showed he is seriously dangerous in attack while also incredibly reliable under the high ball.

Ulster’s Mike Lowry has been pushing to win his first cap for Ireland, but Keenan has been remarkably solid at full back and looks primed to continue as Ireland’s first-choice number 15.

Replacements.

Dan Sheehan, Cian Healy, Finlay Bealham, James Ryan, Peter O’Mahony, Conor Murray, Jack Carty and Mack Hansen.

Ulster’s Rob Herring has been in good form for his province this season, but it’s hard to look past the explosive pace and power of Leinster’s Sheehan, who is very much a like-for-like replacement for Kelleher.

There is no shortage of competition in the back row with the likes of Gavin Coombes and Nick Timoney, but O’Mahony has a habit of coming up with big plays late on in matches that have sealed victories for Ireland in the past.

Joey Carbery is fully fit after recovering from an elbow injury, but Carty deserves a place on the bench after numerous valiant performances in ultimately losing efforts for Connacht.

Another Connacht player who has stood out this season, Hansen has been a try-scoring machine is also versatile, being able to cover the wing and full back off the bench.

Read More About: ireland rugby, Six Nations, wales rugby