The Ireland team we’d like to see selected against Scotland

Ireland were far from perfect against England, but they got the job done in the end to keep their Triple Crown and Six Nations hopes alive.

Andy Farrell’s side struggled massively in the scrum and also failed to match England’s physicality for large periods of the game at Twickenham, despite the hosts losing lock Charlie Ewels to a red card after just two minutes.

So while the result couldn’t have been much better, Ireland head coach Farrell will know his side’s performance should have been much better and that there is plenty to work on for the week ahead before they face Scotland.

Check out the Ireland team we believe should start against Scotland below.

‘Low lie the fields of Athenry…’ We’ve sung The Fields at rugby grounds around the world from @AVIVAStadium to Eden Park but it sounded just that extra bit special today. Rest in peace Pete St. John. pic.twitter.com/GrMDs48nqh — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) March 12, 2022

Front row.

Dave Kilcoyne, Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong.

Although Cian Healy has been a loyal servant to Irish rugby for many years, he looked off the pace against England and played his role in Ireland’s disastrous scrum effort.

Dave Kilcoyne has rarely featured for Ireland this season, but he played well when he came off the bench against England and regularly starts in big games for his province, unlike Healy.

Sheehan was very impressive in open play on Saturday and deserves a third consecutive start and while Furlong was disappointing against England, he has more than enough credit in the bank.

Second row.

Tadhg Beirne and Iain Henderson.

Occasional Ireland captain James Ryan is unlikely to feature against Scotland, nor should he, after taking a heavy blow to the face which saw him removed from the field of play after less than two minutes in London.

Beirne was a little bit quiet against England, but his poaching skills almost always come in handy, and the game against the Scots should suit his skill set far better than the physical encounter at Twickenham.

Henderson had a mixed performance on Saturday, as he made plenty of good carries and tackles but also committed some silly errors, although in his defence, he has had very little game time in recent months.

Back row.

Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier and Jack Conan.

Peter O’Mahony had a decent outing against England, but he failed to have much of an impact at the breakdown or in the lineout, which are usually his two areas of expertise.

Conan put in a great 20 minutes off the bench against England as he scored a crucial late try, and his size and power is unmatched by any other player in the Irish back row.

Van der Flier and Doris have both played very well throughout the Six Nations and deserve to start in the final game of the championship.

Half-backs.

Jamison Gibson-Park and Johnny Sexton.

Same again in the half-backs for Ireland, as Gibson-Park and Sexton marshalled the attack well at Twickenham when the Irish backs were actually able to get their hands on the ball.

Conor Murray played excellently off the bench and played a big role in Ireland’s two late tries, but Gibson-Park’s quick thinking and fast delivery has proved very valuable to his team.

Sexton is still clearly the best fly-half in Ireland and next weekend’s game against Scotland is too important to consider dropping him, as a Triple Crown and even potentially a Six Nations title are on the line.

Centres.

Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose.

Bundee Aki has played quite well in the Six Nations, but Robbie Henshaw’s impact off the bench against England can’t be ignored.

Henshaw has started in just one of Ireland’s four games in this year’s championship, but he was back to his best in the late stages of the game at Twickenham and deserves to start next week.

Ringrose has been a very consistent performer for Ireland in recent weeks and offers more at outside-centre than either Henshaw or Aki with his pace and footwork.

Back three.

James Lowe, Andrew Conway and Hugo Keenan.

Ireland’s back three excelled against England and strikes a very nice balance, with speed, power, kicking ability and aerial excellence all in tow among Lowe, Conway and Keenan.

The decision to drop Mack Hansen had seemed harsh, but Lowe put in arguably his best performance in a green jersey on Saturday, while Conway had plenty of classy touches, including two 50:22s.

Michael Lowry was superb again for Ulster against Leinster on Saturday night, but Keenan hasn’t put a foot wrong for Ireland and still has that 15 jersey locked down.

Replacements.

Rob Herring, Cian Healy, Finlay Bealham, Ryan Baird, Peter O’Mahony, Conor Murray, Joey Carbery and Bundee Aki.

No major changes are required among the Irish bench, as the replacements acquitted themselves very well in the closing stages of the win against England.

Healy didn’t have his best day in an Irish shirt on Saturday but he is still a useful asset off the bench, while Herring and Belham both impressed in their second-half cameos.

Baird was very good against Italy and will add plenty of athleticism to Ireland’s pack late on, while O’Mahony often comes up with one or two big plays off the bench.

Aki should prove to be a devastating ball carrier up against tiring Scottish defenders, while Murray and Carbery have shown they can work very well together in attack when called upon.

