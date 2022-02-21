The Ireland team we’d like to see selected against Italy

Ireland were brought back down to earth after they suffered defeat to France, although they now have the perfect opportunity to get their Six Nations back on track against Italy.

There were plenty of positive aspects to take from Ireland’s performance against France, although they must be careful not to let the loss in Paris stunt their momentum after an excellent Autumn Nations Series.

That being said, now is the time to test out some new combinations and give some talented young players an opportunity against an Italian side that have looked capable in defence but blunt in attack.

Check out the Ireland team we believe Andy Farrell should select against Italy below.

Front row.

Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong.

Italy have struggled to get going in their opening two matches due to unenforced errors and a lack of imagination in attack, but they are a physical side that will need to be met head-on.

The power of Porter and Furlong will come in handy for Ireland as a result, although a 40 or 50 minute stint should be enough for the two props this time out.

Dan Sheehan was very impressive against France after replacing the injured Ronan Kelleher and could lock down a starting place for the remainder of the championship with a good showing against the Italians.

Second row.

Iain Henderson and James Ryan.

Henderson has only played 20 minutes or so in this Six Nations and could do with a full 80 minutes on Sunday to get fully up to speed for tougher challenges ahead.

Ireland lost the physical battle up front against France and Henderson is the most explosive second row in the Irish squad, an attribute which will also be needed against England in a few weeks’ time.

Ryan still hasn’t rediscovered the form which saw him receive so many plaudits early on in his international career, although Farrell clearly rates him as a valuable leader, while he is also his country’s primary line out operator.

Back row.

Tadhg Beirne, Nick Timoney, Caelan Doris.

A positional switch for Beirne in order to make room for Henderson, who is just as good a flanker as he is a lock and will damage Italy’s attacking chances significantly thanks to his work at the breakdown.

Timoney hasn’t got an opportunity yet in the Six Nations, although he is consistently one of Ulster’s best players and he did well off the bench against Argentina in November.

There’s another small positional switch as Doris moves to number eight and his explosive ball carrying will be needed against Italy’s tireless captain Michele Lamaro.

Half backs.

Jamison Gibson-Park and Joey Carbery.

Johnny Sexton is expected to be fit for the game although he has proved countless times that he can get back up to speed very quickly after an injury and isn’t in any need of a start against Italy.

Carbery played well against France and showed that there is life after Sexton even if Ireland were unsuccessful in Paris and another start this weekend will be valuable for the Munster fly-half.

Gibson-Park hasn’t been as good in the Six Nations as he was in November, although Conor Murray isn’t exactly in need of game time while Craig Casey hasn’t played well enough for Munster in recent months to warrant a start.

Centres.

Robbie Henshaw and James Hume.

An entirely new centre combination for Ireland, Henshaw and Hume have never played together before but have all the talent necessary to impress against Italy.

Hume has won just two caps for Ireland but he has plenty of game time under his belt with Ulster and absolutely looks capable of making the step up to international rugby.

Henshaw looked good when introduced against France with 15 minutes to go and could force his way back into Ireland’s starting team on a full-time basis should he go well at the Aviva Stadium.

🗣️ “I just have to take it all in and try not to cry!” James Hume came off the bench during yesterday’s win over Wales to make his #GuinnessSixNations debut in green 🟢#TeamOfUs | #IREvWAL pic.twitter.com/uO68HHbKM2 — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) February 6, 2022

Back three.

Mack Hansen, Robert Baloucoune and Michael Lowry.

Ireland’s back three will likely have plenty of opportunities on Sunday and the young trio of Hansen, Baloucoune and Lowry have all the skills necessary to take those chances with both hands.

Baloucoune has been somewhat unlucky not to get any game time in the Six Nations so far and a run-out against Italy could prove to be the perfect stage to showcase his talents to Farrell.

Lowry has yet to win a cap for Ireland but he has been absolutely electric for Ulster this year, while Hugo Keenan has had no shortage of minutes since making his debut in October 2020.

Replacements.

Rob Herring, Dave Kilcoyne, Finlay Bealham, Ryan Baird, Gavin Coombes, Craig Casey, Johnny Sexton and Garry Ringrose.

Herring and Kilcoyne haven’t played much international rugby lately but they are both still excellent players who could find themselves in Ireland’s squad for the Rugby World Cup next year.

Baird and Coombes are an exciting young duo who will both add plenty of firepower to Ireland’s pack late on, while Casey should be given the chance to show that he can execute Ireland’s fast-paced game plan in the second half.

Sexton and Ringrose will add plenty of experience to the backs off the bench, with the latter selected due to the lack of starting players who can slot in at centre, while there is no shortage of personnel who can fill in on the wing or at full-back.

