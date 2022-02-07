The Ireland team we’d like to see selected against France

Ireland got their Six Nations campaign off to a fantastic start as they earned a bonus-point victory against Wales, but a bigger task awaits them against France.

Although a 22-point win against the reigning Six Nations champions was all that Andy Farrell could have asked for, Ireland weren’t perfect, as they made some sloppy errors and failed to capitalise on a number of chances.

That being said, no Ireland player had a poor game at the Aviva Stadium, although some will need to up their performance against France, while there are a couple of big-name players set to return from injury.

Check out the Ireland team we believe should start against France below.

Front row.

Andrew Porter, Ronan Kelleher and Tadhg Furlong.

There is plenty of competition in the Irish squad at the moment, but it must be said that the front row pretty much picks itself at this stage.

Porter’s switch back to loosehead has been a remarkable success, as he has now held his own in the scrum against several of the world’s best teams, while having him and Furlong both on the pitch adds plenty of firepower in open play.

Kelleher didn’t get too many opportunities to cut loose against Wales but he is a brilliant ball carrier when he gets the chance and his line out throwing has improved significantly, although there is still a little bit to work on in that area.

Second row.

Tadhg Beirne and Iain Henderson.

Ulster captain Henderson missed the game against Wales due to injury, but his physicality and ball carrying ability may well be needed against a monstrous French pack.

James Ryan did play well against France and made a good few tackles, but he sometimes struggles to have an impact against the world’s most physical forward packs, which could prove decisive in Paris.

Beirne did throw a silly offload which led to Wales’ only try at the weekend, but overall he was very good and offers a lot more at the breakdown than a typical lock.

Back row.

Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier and Jack Conan.

Same again in the back row, as the three Leinster men combined well to power past a Welsh pack that were kept on the back foot for the majority of the match.

Doris and Conan were good but not excellent against Wales, although both men are capable of massive performances and should be nicely warmed up for this weekend’s crucial game in Paris.

Van der Flier was again tireless in defence, as he continues to prove he is one of the fittest forwards in the world, while he has also shown that he is well able of running clever lines and finding gaps in defence.

Half backs.

Jamison Gibson-Park and Johnny Sexton.

Leinster scrum-half Gibson-Park was superb against Japan and New Zealand in the Autumn Nations Series although his performance against Wales was a considerable step backwards.

The 29-year-old has some credit in the bank, and is very important to Ireland’s new fast-paced game plan, but he made a number of errors on Saturday which could be ruthlessly exposed against France.

Sexton was very good aside from a few wayward kicks at goal in blustery conditions, and came off the pitch at the Aviva Stadium without even the slightest hint of a limp, which doesn’t happen all too often nowadays.

Centres.

Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose.

This will be the toughest selection decision for Andy Farrell to make, as Bundee Aki was excellent against Wales, although we’ve opted for a centre partnership of Henshaw and Ringrose.

It’s tough on Aki to be left out of the starting team, but Henshaw was Ireland’s best player last year, is a defensive rock and is very familiar with playing alongside Ringrose thanks to their time together with Leinster.

Aki and Henshaw are also very familiar with one another having played together at Connacht of course, but Ringrose offers something a little different to either of them and looks more adept at 13, while Aki and Henshaw are both better at 12.

Ringrose is just that bit faster than his two fellow centres, and also has a better sidestep, which tore apart the Welsh defence at times and will hopefully have a similar effect against France.

Back three.

Mack Hansen, Andrew Conway and Hugo Keenan.

Same again for the back three, as Hansen deserves to start his second test after a brilliant debut performance from the Connacht winger.

Conway was also excellent of course, as he picked up two tries, and despite not being the tallest winger around he again showed just how good he can be in the air.

Keenan was a little quiet in attack against Wales, apart from that lovely offload to van der Flier, but his reliability in the back field will be needed against the booming boot of Melvyn Jaminet.

Replacements.

Dan Sheehan, Cian Healy, Finlay Bealham, James Ryan, Peter O’Mahony, Conor Murray, Jack Carty and Bundee Aki.

Three changes on the bench from last week, as Ryan drops to the bench while Ryan Baird drops out of the squad, Aki gets the nod over James Hume and Jack Carty replaces Joey Carbery.

Carbery played well enough off the bench against Wales, although Ireland’s attack did lose its sharpness following his introduction, while Carty has more minutes under his belt than the Munster fly-half.

Hume did nothing wrong against Wales as he came on in the final quarter, but Aki provides more power and experience than the young Ulsterman, while Ringrose can move out to the wing if either Conway or Hansen get injured.

