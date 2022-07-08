The Ireland team we’d like to see play in second Māori All Blacks match

Although the focus is on the second test match between Ireland and New Zealand, there is another game against the Māori All Blacks to look forward to.

The Māori comfortably got the better of a youthful Ireland selection last time out, and Andy Farrell will be looking for those on the fringes of his squad to step up on Tuesday.

The Ireland head coach’s options will be limited, as several players have picked up injuries while many will be rested for the third test against the All Blacks, although Farrell has some exciting talent at his disposal nonetheless.

Check out the Ireland team we believe should face the Māori All Blacks below.

Front row.

Ed Byrne, Niall Scannell and Tom O’Toole.

Leinster’s Ed Byrne and Munster’s Niall Scannell may have been called up as injury replacements, although they are solid international players with plenty of experience for their respective provinces.

Scannell was particularly impressive coming off the bench in the first game against the Māori, while Byrne should be fired up to feature in his first game on tour.

Tom O’Toole also did well in the first Māori game, and gave a good account of himself late on against New Zealand at Eden Park.

Second row.

Joe McCarthy and Ryan Baird.

Young Leinster lock Joe McCarthy wasn’t at his best in the first game of the New Zealand tour, although he has bucketloads of potential and is now aware of the challenge that faces him on Tuesday.

Ryan Baird hasn’t been given many opportunities on tour so far but he is supremely athletic for a lock and will thrive if he’s given much space in Wellington.

Back row.

Cian Prendergast, Nick Timoney and Gavin Coombes.

Same again in the back row from the first Māori game, as each man looks to build on their performances to perhaps muscle their way into contention for the third All Blacks test.

Cian Prendergast endured a frustrating night against the Maori last Wednesday as he gave away a few penalties at the breakdown, although the Connacht flanker was unlucky to not have been rewarded for at least one.

Nick Timoney and Gavin Coombes were two of Ireland’s best in that game in Hamilton, and their powerful carries will again be needed against a physical Māori side.

Half backs.

Craig Casey and Harry Byrne.

A young half back pairing with plenty of potential that could find numerous holes in defence. Craig Casey played well last Wednesday in difficult conditions and is the obvious choice at scrum-half.

Harry Byrne missed out on the first Māori game, having picked up a minor injury in training, but he is back fit now and should get his first opportunity on tour.

Centres.

Ciarán Frawley and Stuart McCloskey.

Leinster’s Ciarán Frawley started at out-half in his first appearance in an Ireland jersey, although he is also well able to play at inside centre as a second playmaker.

Stuart McCloskey was called up to replace Ulster team mate James Hume, and although he is slightly out of position at outside centre, he is a talented player with surprisingly good hands who could excel in more space.

Great to have Stuart McCloskey, Ed Byrne and Mack Hansen at squad training in Auckland today! 🙌#TeamOfUs | #NZTour2022 — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) July 5, 2022

Back three.

Jimmy O’Brien, Jordan Larmour and Mike Lowry.

The decision to start Jimmy O’Brien at full back against the Māori last time was an interesting one with Jordan Larmour and Mike Lowry in the squad, and in truth it didn’t work.

O’Brien should look more comfortable on the wing, where he has primarily played for Leinster, while Larmour deserves another go on the other wing after a quiet performance last time out.

Lowry didn’t have much of an impact off the bench the last time around, although he deserves a start and more time to show off what his dancing feet can do in Wellington.

Replacements.

Rob Herring, Cian Healy, Finlay Bealham, Kieran Treadwell, Jack Conan, Conor Murray, Joey Carbery and Keith Earls.

Almost an identical bench to the one selected for Saturday’s game against the All Blacks, the tight schedule in New Zealand has ensured that some players have only a few days rest between games.

Keith Earls is the only player on the bench who won’t feature in Dunedin on Saturday and he should be fit and firing and ready to slot in on the wing or at centre if needed.

Ideally, those who will play on Saturday won’t be required to put in two long shifts just three days apart, although even if they are somewhat fatigued there is no doubt that there is plenty of quality on the bench.

