The Ireland team we’d like to see face the Māori All Blacks

Ireland will hope to get their tour of New Zealand off to a winning start as they take on the Māori All Blacks in Hamilton on Wednesday.

Although they don’t count as capped test matches, Ireland’s two encounters with the Māori All Blacks are important, as they will give head coach Andy Farrell an opportunity to test the depth of his squad.

The first test match against New Zealand takes place just three days after Ireland’s meeting with the Māori, so expect to see an experimental side full of players with little to no international experience under their belts.

Check out the Ireland team we believe should face the Māori All Blacks below.

The key dates and times to pencil into your calendar! ✏️📆#TeamOfUs | #NZTour2022 — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) June 22, 2022

Front row.

Jeremy Loughman, Rob Herring and Tom O’Toole.

It must have been a tight call between Munster prop Jeremy Loughman and his team mate Josh Wycherley, as the latter often started ahead of Loughman for their province in the big games, but Andy Farrell clearly has faith in the 26-year-old.

Dave Heffernan could wear the number two jersey on Wednesday, although Rob Herring is an experienced operator who will bring plenty of leadership to a youthful side.

Tom O’Toole is young for a prop at the age of 23, although he fared very well against a Stormers scrum with Springboks props Steven Kitshoff and Frans Malherbe a couple of weeks ago and looks primed to go.

Second row.

Joe McCarthy and Ryan Baird.

Leinster lock Joe McCarthy has had a breakthrough season as the 21-year-old forced his way into his province’s match-day squad for some of their biggest games this year, and his rise looks set to continue in New Zealand.

Ryan Baird has had his injury struggles this season and may be used in the back row more than in the second row on the tour, although he offers something that none of the other locks in the squad can thanks to his athleticism.

Back row.

Cian Prendergast, Nick Timoney and Gavin Coombes.

Another player who has had a breakthrough season, the Connacht flanker deserves to get his first opportunity for his country against what promises to be a physical Māori side.

Nick Timoney has been one of Ulster’s standout players for a few year now, although this season has arguably been his best yet, as he earned a spot in the URC dream team.

Gavin Coombes’s end to the season with Munster was curtailed by injury, although he has shown on countless occasions just how effective he can be as a ball carrier throughout his burgeoning career.

Half backs.

Craig Casey and Joey Carbery.

Although he hasn’t managed to displace Conor Murray as Munster’s first-choice scrum-half yet, the youngster has looked better than his mentor on numerous occasions with his province this season.

Developing a back up to Johnny Sexton remains a priority for Ireland, and a start for Joey Carbery against the Māori could be invaluable, while he will also likely feature off the bench against the All Blacks the following Saturday.

Centres.

Ciarán Frawley and James Hume.

He is yet to win a cap for Ireland, but Ciarán Frawley is well deserving of a chance in New Zealand, and offers something different to Ireland’s other centres as he is a play making number 12 in the mould of Owen Farrell.

James Hume seems to be getting better all the time, and a start against the Māori on Wednesday should set him up nicely for a role in at least one of the three tests against the All Blacks.

Back three.

Jimmy O’Brien, Jordan Larmour and Mike Lowry.

Another player yet to win a cap for Ireland, Jimmy O’Brien’s excellent form for Leinster this season has been rewarded and Wednesday will present the perfect opportunity for him to pull on the green jersey for the first time.

Jordan Larmour was sidelined with injury for a large chunk of the season, although he has looked better than ever since coming back, with outstanding displays against Munster and Glasgow Warriors earning him a place in the touring squad.

Mike Lowry missed the end of Ulster’s season due to a facial injury, although he has recovered in time to travel to New Zealand and is one of the most exciting attacking players in Ireland’s squad.

Replacements.

Dave Heffernan, Cian Healy, Finlay Bealham, Kieran Treadwell, Peter O’Mahony, Conor Murray, Harry Byrne and Bundee Aki.

An experienced bench to provide support for a youthful starting team, with Ireland veterans such as Peter O’Mahony, Conor Murray and Cian Healy all well able to steady the ship if needed.

Harry Byrne was something of a surprise inclusion in the squad given his lack of game time for Leinster this season, but he is a talented player who could take advantage of tired defences late on.

Bundee Aki meanwhile would add plenty of firepower to Ireland’s backline in the second half, which could well be needed in what promises to be a bruising encounter.

