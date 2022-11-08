The Ireland team we’d like to see selected for Fiji clash

Having maintained their status as the world’s top-ranked team with a win against South Africa, now is the time for Ireland to experiment.

A loss against Fiji would send Ireland tumbling down the rankings, although Andy Farrell should have enough talent at his disposal to rest some of his first-choice players and still secure a win against the Pacific Island nation.

Fiji shouldn’t be taken for granted however, as Ireland had just three points to spare the last time the two teams played in 2017, so a half-strength team would be a wiser option than a fully second-string selection.

Saturday’s game should prove to be an open match with plenty of opportunities, so we’ve selected a team packed full of players with attacking talent.

Front row.

Jeremy Loughman, Dan Sheehan and Finlay Bealham.

Andrew Porter could do with a rest after a long shift against South Africa, and as Cian Healy isn’t exactly in need of more experience, this could be the perfect opportunity for Jeremy Loughman to win his first cap.

Dan Sheehan often excels in open play, although he didn’t see too much of the ball at the weekend, but the game against Fiji should suit his skill set down to the ground.

Finlay Bealham gave a great account of himself in the second half against the Springboks, as he did very well at scrum time, and he deserves a start having played second fiddle to Tadhg Furlong for quite some time.

Second row.

Tadhg Beirne and Iain Henderson.

After a couple of extraordinary performances against New Zealand in July, Tadhg Beirne wasn’t at his absolute best against South Africa, although playing against Fiji provides a good opportunity for him to rediscover top form.

Iain Henderson is yet to play this season due to injury, although he has been named as fit and 50 minutes or so on Saturday could do the Ulsterman the world of good.

Back row.

Caelan Doris, Nick Timoney and Jack Conan.

Although Caelan Doris got through plenty of work on Saturday, he has proven that he can pick himself up week after week and will ensure a level of consistency is maintained in the back row.

Nick Timoney wasn’t at his best for Ireland A against the All Blacks XV, although he is a consistent performer for Ulster and should prove to be up to the challenge.

Jack Conan will have been disappointed to only come on for the last 10 minutes against South Africa, although he is in good form and should be raring to go this weekend.

⏪ Last time out against Fiji, Jack Conan raced away for his fourth Test try in a 23-20 win in 2017…#TeamOfUs | #IREvFIJI pic.twitter.com/c9CwonS0G8 — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) November 8, 2022

Half backs.

Jamison Gibson-Park and Joey Carbery.

Having not played a minute of rugby for Leinster this season, Jamison Gibson-Park was incredibly sharp when he replaced the injured Conor Murray and was essential in Ireland’s second try against the Springboks.

Joey Carbery needs as many minutes for Ireland as he can get before the Rugby World Cup, and this is exactly the type of game the Munster out-half needs to build his confidence.

Centres.

Stuart McCloskey and Robbie Henshaw.

Both men are injury doubts for this weekend, although if Stuart McCloskey and Robbie Henshaw are fit it would be fascinating to see how they get on together.

McCloskey went off injured early on against South Africa, although it appears that his injury isn’t as bad as was originally feared, and he deserves another start after having a stormer in the opening 25 minutes against the world champions.

Henshaw was a late withdrawal from Ireland’s match-day squad last week, although he is back in training this week and will hopefully recover from a hamstring issue in time to face Fiji.

Back three.

Mack Hansen, Robert Baloucoune and Mike Lowry.

Although Mack Hansen already looks like an established international player, the Connacht winger only has seven caps and could do with another start for Ireland against Fiji.

Robert Baloucoune is also very inexperienced in test rugby with just three caps, and he hasn’t quite got into the rhythm of things yet, although he has all the attributes necessary for an international quality winger.

Hugo Keenan is extremely reliable, although Ireland really need to develop depth at full back and Mike Lowry currently looks best positioned to fulfil the role of his country’s second-choice number 15.

Replacements.

Rob Herring, Andrew Porter, Tom O’Toole, Kieran Treadwell, Max Deegan, Craig Casey, Jack Crowley and Jimmy O’Brien.

Rob Herring and Andrew Porter will provide plenty of experience and power from the bench and should help to close out the game late on if Fiji are still within touching distance.

Max Deegan was excellent off the bench for Ireland A and appears to have leapfrogged Gavin Coombes in the pecking order and put himself in a position to win just his second cap for his country.

Jack Crowley has risen through the ranks very quickly and a late cameo against Fiji could be the perfect opportunity to introduce him to international rugby, while Jimmy O’Brien offers plenty of versatility off the bench.

Read More About: fiji rugby, ireland rugby