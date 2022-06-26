The Ireland team we’d like to see face the All Blacks

Ireland will be hoping to continue their recent impressive winning record against the All Blacks when they take them on in the first test in Auckland.

Beating the All Blacks in New Zealand is something Ireland have never done before and history will be against them at Eden Park, a stadium at which the hosts haven’t lost since 1994.

The tour begins with a game against the Māori All Blacks, which will give Ireland head coach Andy Farrell a chance to test out his squad’s depth, although it will be all guns blazing on Saturday.

Check out the Ireland team we believe should face the All Blacks below.

Front row.

Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong.

Some question marks do remain over Andrew Porter’s ability to scrummage at loosehead, having spent most of his professional career as a tighthead, although his ability in open play means he is an assured starter.

Ronan Kelleher’s injury is a loss for Ireland, but Dan Sheehan filled in remarkably well for his Leinster team mate during the Six Nations and will be expected to do so again in New Zealand.

Always one of the first names on the team sheet, Furlong is one of the best props in the world, and has done well in recent weeks against the powerful scrums of La Rochelle and the Bulls despite disappointing results in those games.

Second row.

Iain Henderson and James Ryan.

Tadhg Beirne was excellent for Ireland in the Six Nations, but he missed the end of Munster’s season due to a thigh injury and a start against the All Blacks in his first game back would be a big ask.

Ireland have plenty of experience and talent in Iain Henderson and James Ryan thankfully, while Beirne could still have a big role to play in the match coming off the bench.

Back row.

Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier and Jack Conan.

While it may not have been the greatest end to the season for the Leinster trio, they have been exceptional for Ireland this season and combine for a very healthy balance in the back row.

Peter O’Mahony has been back to his best for Munster in recent months, and comes up with more turnovers than anyone else in Ireland’s squad, although he doesn’t offer as much in attack.

Josh van der Flier was named as the European player of the season and the Irish player of the season recently and expect him to again be one of Ireland’s best on tour.

Half-backs.

Jamison Gibson-Park and Johnny Sexton.

La Rochelle nullified Jamison Gibson-Park very well in the Heineken Champions Cup final as they put him under plenty of pressure at the breakdown, which the All Blacks should have taken note of.

Still, he has shown the confidence to bounce back from disappointing individual performances before and will know that New Zealand don’t usually focus on piling players into the breakdown.

A test start for Joey Carbery isn’t out of the question on this tour, but for the first game Ireland should go all out, and they need their captain starting in order to do that.

Centres.

Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose.

Bundee Aki was mostly preferred to Robbie Henshaw during the Six Nations, although the Athlone man was back to his best for Leinster despite a couple of underwhelming team performances from the province at the end of the season.

Garry Ringrose remains as Ireland’s first choice 13, although he will be aware that James Hume is breathing down his neck and will need to be at his best to retain his place in the starting team.

Back three.

James Lowe, Mack Hansen and Hugo Keenan.

Andrew Conway’s absence is a blow to Ireland, but there is plenty of depth on the wing available to Farrell at the moment thankfully, with James Lowe and Mack Hansen out in front.

Lowe struggled with a shin injury at the end of Leinster’s season but it isn’t thought to have been particularly serious and he should be firing on all cylinders ahead of a test series in the country of his birth.

Hansen has proven he is well able for international rugby in just four caps for Ireland, while Hugo Keenan remains as a calming influence at the back who rarely puts a foot wrong.

Replacements.

Rob Herring, Cian Healy, Finlay Bealham, Tadhg Beirne, Peter O’Mahony, Conor Murray, Joey Carbery and Bundee Aki.

There is plenty of young talent on tour with Ireland in New Zealand, but many of them will likely start against the Māori on Wednesday, which leaves the experienced heads in prime position to feature on the bench.

Beirne and O’Mahony will offer plenty of ball poaching ability in the latter stages of the game, while Cian Healy is always able to steady the scrum if needed.

Aki should prove to be a nightmare for tired defenders late on, as the powerful centre has always put in big performances against the country of his birth in the past.

